Tristan Sailor stars as St Helens see off Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 8 ST HELENS 32
DAVE CRAVEN, OneBore Stadium, Saturday
TRISTAN SAILOR brought some magic as St Helens saw off dogged Castleford Tigers to safely book themselves into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.
Aussie stand-off Sailor was at the heart of their best moments, creating tries with his pace and passing quality as they shrugged off losing both hookers – Daryl Clark and Jake Burns – to first-half failed HIAs.
Castleford, who saw winger Jason Qareqare score a brace of tries, dug deep in the second half to put their rivals under pressure but it amounted to nothing.
And the damage was done much earlier. Ryan Carr’s side endured a miserable start, going 12-0 down inside just seven minutes.
Ex-Tigers hooker Clark sniped over from dummy-half for Saints’ opener and, from the restart, Sailor broke down the middle to put Lewis Murphy in for their second.
It could have been worse after Tom Weaver inexplicably booted the next restart dead.
But, just as Kyle Feldt looked like punishing the hosts again, Qareqare, crucially, got across to the corner to make a try-saving intervention on his opposing winger.
It boosted Carr’s side as it allowed them to finally try and work their way back into the tie.
Scrum-half Weaver almost stepped his way over with some smart footwork while Mikaele Ravalawa came up with one big storming run down Castleford’s right flank.
Similarly, George Hirst, the second-row now signed permanently from Wigan Warriors, broke down the left but lacked support.
Krystian Mapapalangi also produced a superb kick-return that took the centre 50 metres, only for Feldt to cut him down.
For all their promise, then, Tigers failed to trouble the scorers.
And, so, there was a nagging feeling that profligacy would prove critical when Saints added their third try just after the half-hour.
Feldt palmed back a hanging kick which Mapapalangi seemed to have control of on the deck, but the ex-NRL centre fumbled to gift Mark Percival an easy walk-in on his return from injury after a much-publicised contract issue.
Saints, though, lost both England hooker Clark and his replacement Burns to those head knocks.
And Castleford finally got their own breakthrough in the 48th minute when Qareqare finished off a slick handling move.
However, they lost Mapapalangi to an HIA after he was hit late by Feldt in the build-up – the Saints winger copping a yellow card for his indiscretion.
Weaver couldn’t add the extras meaning Carr’s side still faced an uphill battle trailing 16-4.
Renouf Atoni muscled his way close before Ravalawa was denied by a desperate flailing Saints hand just as the line was begging.
Qareqare was also collared high as he sought a second try and Saints’ discipline continued to slack.
Qareqare bumped off Feldt with his next attack but the visitors scrambled to deny the Fiji international who became the latest player to depart for an HIA.
And, typically, Saints responded with their first real attack of the second period, Sailor’s trickery and looping pass getting ex-Wakefield wideman Murphy in for his second.
Agnatius Paasi crashed over for the visitors’ fifth try, meaning Ashton Golding’s late reply was scant consolation before Feldt’s effort rounded off Saints’ success.
GAMESTAR: Tristan Sailor came up with some of St Helens’ brightest, cutting moments to make the difference.
GAMEBREAKER: The period of defence around the hour mark where defiant Saints continually held Castleford.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: Seeing Tristan Sailor in full flight for Lewis Murphy’s opening try.
MATCHFACTS
TIGERS
3 Zac Cini
5 Mikaele Ravalawa
4 Darnell McIntosh
23 Krystian Mapapalangi
22 Jason Qareqare
6 Daejarn Asi
7 Tom Weaver
10 George Lawler
9 Liam Hood
16 Joe Westerman
11 Jordan Lane
32 George Hirst
13 Joe Stimson
Subs (all used)
8 Renouf Atoni
14 Brock Greacen
25 Sam Hall
31 Ashton Golding
18th man (not used)
15 Jack Ashworth
Also in 21-man squad
2 Semi Valemei
17 Chris Atkin
30 Jimmy Beckett
Tries: Qareqare (48), Golding (76)
Goals: Weaver 0/2
SAINTS
3 Harry Robertson
2 Kyle Feldt
4 Mark Percival
5 Deon Cross
20 Lewis Murphy
6 Tristan Sailor
31 Jackson Hastings
18 Jake Wingfield
9 Daryl Clark
13 David Klemmer
11 Curtis Sironen
16 Matt Whitley
12 Shane Wright
Subs (all used)
19 Agnatius Paasi
21 Noah Stephens
24 Owen Dagnall
25 Jake Burns
18th man (used)
28 Jake Davies
Also in 21-man squad
17 George Whitby
29 Alfie Sinclair
– Chris Matagi
Tries: Clark (4), Murphy (7, 67), Percival (31), Paasi (72), Feldt (78)
Goals: Hastings 3/5, Sailor 1/2
Sin bin: Feldt (48) – late tackle
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16; 4-16, 4-20, 4-26, 8-26, 8-30, 8-32
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Tigers: Jason Qareqare; Saints: Tristan Sailor
Half-time: 0-16
Referee: Aaron Moore