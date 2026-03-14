Tristan Sailor stars as St Helens see off Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 8 ST HELENS 32

DAVE CRAVEN, OneBore Stadium, Saturday

TRISTAN SAILOR brought some magic as St Helens saw off dogged Castleford Tigers to safely book themselves into the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Aussie stand-off Sailor was at the heart of their best moments, creating tries with his pace and passing quality as they shrugged off losing both hookers – Daryl Clark and Jake Burns – to first-half failed HIAs.

Castleford, who saw winger Jason Qareqare score a brace of tries, dug deep in the second half to put their rivals under pressure but it amounted to nothing.

And the damage was done much earlier. Ryan Carr’s side endured a miserable start, going 12-0 down inside just seven minutes.

Ex-Tigers hooker Clark sniped over from dummy-half for Saints’ opener and, from the restart, Sailor broke down the middle to put Lewis Murphy in for their second.

It could have been worse after Tom Weaver inexplicably booted the next restart dead.

But, just as Kyle Feldt looked like punishing the hosts again, Qareqare, crucially, got across to the corner to make a try-saving intervention on his opposing winger.

It boosted Carr’s side as it allowed them to finally try and work their way back into the tie.

Scrum-half Weaver almost stepped his way over with some smart footwork while Mikaele Ravalawa came up with one big storming run down Castleford’s right flank.

Similarly, George Hirst, the second-row now signed permanently from Wigan Warriors, broke down the left but lacked support.

Krystian Mapapalangi also produced a superb kick-return that took the centre 50 metres, only for Feldt to cut him down.

For all their promise, then, Tigers failed to trouble the scorers.

And, so, there was a nagging feeling that profligacy would prove critical when Saints added their third try just after the half-hour.

Feldt palmed back a hanging kick which Mapapalangi seemed to have control of on the deck, but the ex-NRL centre fumbled to gift Mark Percival an easy walk-in on his return from injury after a much-publicised contract issue.

Saints, though, lost both England hooker Clark and his replacement Burns to those head knocks.

And Castleford finally got their own breakthrough in the 48th minute when Qareqare finished off a slick handling move.

However, they lost Mapapalangi to an HIA after he was hit late by Feldt in the build-up – the Saints winger copping a yellow card for his indiscretion.

Weaver couldn’t add the extras meaning Carr’s side still faced an uphill battle trailing 16-4.

Renouf Atoni muscled his way close before Ravalawa was denied by a desperate flailing Saints hand just as the line was begging.

Qareqare was also collared high as he sought a second try and Saints’ discipline continued to slack.

Qareqare bumped off Feldt with his next attack but the visitors scrambled to deny the Fiji international who became the latest player to depart for an HIA.

And, typically, Saints responded with their first real attack of the second period, Sailor’s trickery and looping pass getting ex-Wakefield wideman Murphy in for his second.

Agnatius Paasi crashed over for the visitors’ fifth try, meaning Ashton Golding’s late reply was scant consolation before Feldt’s effort rounded off Saints’ success.

GAMESTAR: Tristan Sailor came up with some of St Helens’ brightest, cutting moments to make the difference.

GAMEBREAKER: The period of defence around the hour mark where defiant Saints continually held Castleford.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Seeing Tristan Sailor in full flight for Lewis Murphy’s opening try.

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

3 Zac Cini

5 Mikaele Ravalawa

4 Darnell McIntosh

23 Krystian Mapapalangi

22 Jason Qareqare

6 Daejarn Asi

7 Tom Weaver

10 George Lawler

9 Liam Hood

16 Joe Westerman

11 Jordan Lane

32 George Hirst

13 Joe Stimson

Subs (all used)

8 Renouf Atoni

14 Brock Greacen

25 Sam Hall

31 Ashton Golding

18th man (not used)

15 Jack Ashworth

Also in 21-man squad

2 Semi Valemei

17 Chris Atkin

30 Jimmy Beckett

Tries: Qareqare (48), Golding (76)

Goals: Weaver 0/2

SAINTS

3 Harry Robertson

2 Kyle Feldt

4 Mark Percival

5 Deon Cross

20 Lewis Murphy

6 Tristan Sailor

31 Jackson Hastings

18 Jake Wingfield

9 Daryl Clark

13 David Klemmer

11 Curtis Sironen

16 Matt Whitley

12 Shane Wright

Subs (all used)

19 Agnatius Paasi

21 Noah Stephens

24 Owen Dagnall

25 Jake Burns

18th man (used)

28 Jake Davies

Also in 21-man squad

17 George Whitby

29 Alfie Sinclair

– Chris Matagi

Tries: Clark (4), Murphy (7, 67), Percival (31), Paasi (72), Feldt (78)

Goals: Hastings 3/5, Sailor 1/2

Sin bin: Feldt (48) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-16; 4-16, 4-20, 4-26, 8-26, 8-30, 8-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Tigers: Jason Qareqare; Saints: Tristan Sailor

Half-time: 0-16

Referee: Aaron Moore