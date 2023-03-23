TV coverage for Challenge Cup Fourth Round confirmed, when Super League sides come in and quarter-final, semi-final and final dates

THE SPORTSMAN will once more be covering the Challenge Cup, this time in the Fourth Round.

The Sportsman will head for Dewsbury on Sunday April 2, and the Rams’ Fourth Round tie against John Kear’s Widnes Vikings.

They are now coached by Liam Finn, Ireland’s all-time record pointscorer in 30 international appearances between 2007-18, and have made an impressive start to the Betfred League One season with three consecutive victories – in addition to Challenge Cup wins against Ashton Bears and Rochdale Hornets.

Widnes are seventh in the Betfred Championship with three wins from six matches, and comfortably secured their Fourth Round place with an 80-4 win against the London amateur team Wests Warriors, the Southern Conference League champions, in an enjoyable occasion at the DCBL Stadium.

The match will kick off at 3pm, and the winners already know that they will travel to the winners of the tie between London Broncos and Doncaster later in April, after the Fourth and Fifth Round draws were made together.

For all the teams in the Fourth Round, there is the additional incentive of knowing that they are three wins from Wembley, as the four Fifth Round winners will also qualify for the semi finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup.

BBC Sport have already announced that they will stream the Fourth Round tie between York Knights and Sheffield Eagles earlier on April 2, kicking off at 1230pm.

Challenge Cup Fourth Round (ties to be played April 1-2)

London Broncos v Doncaster

Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders

Hunslet ARLFC v Batley Bulldogs

Midlands Hurricanes v Bradford Bulls – Odsal Stadium,

Dewsbury Rams v Widnes Vikings – April 2, 3pm, live on The Sportsman

Rochdale Mayfield v Newcastle Thunder

York Knights v Sheffield Eagles – April 2, 1230pm, live on BBC Sport

Halifax Panthers v Barrow Raiders

Challenge Cup Fifth Round (ties to be played April 22-23)

York Knights or Sheffield Eagles v Rochdale Mayfield or Newcastle Thunder

London Broncos or Doncaster v Dewsbury Rams or Widnes Vikings

Hunslet ARLFC or Batley Bulldogs v Keighley Cougars or North Wales Crusaders

Halifax Panthers or Barrow Raiders v Midlands Hurricanes or Bradford Bulls

Sixth Round – May 19-21

Quarter Finals – June 17-18

Semi Finals – July 22-23

Final – August 12, Wembley Stadium