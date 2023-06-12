Two important Super League fixtures moved for Sky Sports broadcast

TWO important Super League fixtures have been moved in order to accommodate Sky Sports’ broadcasting schedule.

St Helens’ Round 19 Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons has been moved to Thursday, 13th July 2023 after being selected by Sky.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors’ Round 19 game against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium on Friday 14th July has also been selected.

Round 16

Thursday June 22: Hull FC v St Helens (8pm)

Friday June 23: Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (8pm)

Round 17

Thursday June 29: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday June 30: Leigh Leopards v Hull KR (8pm)

Round 18

Friday July 7: Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm)

Sunday July 9: Hull KR v Hull FC (12pm)

Round 19

Thursday July 13: St Helens v Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Friday July 14: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (8pm)