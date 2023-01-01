Two Jakes set to lead Hull FC charge as squad numbers offer insight

HULL FC’S two new Jakes, Trueman and Clifford, are set to form the halfback partnership the club hope will lead them up the Super League table.

Trueman, 23, has been handed the number six shirt for the 2023 season and 24-year-old Clifford will wear the seven jersey.

The two shirts were worn last season by Josh Reynolds and Luke Gale respectively, with Reynolds departing mid-season and Gale at the end of the 2022 season.

While Trueman has arrived from Castleford Tigers in recovery from a serious knee injury and is battling to be fit in time for the start of the season – ironically against Castleford, at home on February 19 – Clifford began pre-season in mid-December after being the last of their new recruits to join the club.

Clifford, who has signed from Newcastle Knights, is hoping to feature in Hull’s pre-season matches, against Sheffield Eagles of the Championship on January 22 and Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity on February 5.

“I’m definitely hoping to play in both trial games, but I suppose it depends how the conditioning and sports science staff want me to go about it,” said Clifford.

“If I can get about half a game in the first match and then a full game in for the second one, that would be ideal, for match fitness more than anything.

“But also it will help me get used to playing alongside the boys, learn how they play and hit up some good combinations.

“You can also tinker with some of those things in the trial games, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck into them.”

With 23-year-old Tex Hoy expected to be the first-choice fullback following his own move from the Knights, Hull are set to have a fresh, young spine for the 2023 season.

Hoy has received the number one shirt from head coach Tony Smith, while their other two new signings, centre Liam Sutcliffe and hooker Brad Dwyer, will wear four and 33 respectively after both arriving from Leeds Rhinos.

Sutcliffe replaces Josh Griffin, who has been moved into the number 23 shirt, while Brad Fash has been promoted to a starting jersey for the first time and will have 13 on his back.

Hull FC 2023 squad: 1 Tex Hoy, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Jake Clifford, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Jordan Lane, 13 Brad Fash, 14 Joe Lovodua, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Kane Evans, 17 Cameron Scott, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Connor Wynne, 22 Mitieli Vulikijapani, 23 Josh Griffin, 24 Matty Laidlaw, 25 Davy Litten, 26 Harvey Barron, 27 Will Gardiner, 28 Denive Balmforth, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor, 31 Nick Staveley, 32 Charlie Severs, 33 Brad Dwyer, 34 Kye Armstrong, 35 Lewis Martin, 36 Manoa Wacokecoke.

