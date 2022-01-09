Tyrone May’s arrival in France completes the jigsaw for Catalans Dragons

The final piece of the jigsaw will be put in place for Catalans Dragons this week as Tyrone May joins the playing group at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The 25-year-old NRL Grand-Final winning former Penrith Panthers utility back will link up with fellow Australians Mitchell Pearce and Dylan Napa, who have already completed a full week of pre-season training in Perpignan.

Catalans’ coach Steve McNamara has been impressed with the way his new recruits have slotted into his squad.

He told League Express: “We’re still waiting upon Tyrone May; he arrives here on Sunday (yesterday). He has been slightly delayed by the travel restrictions but we’re looking forward to him joining the playing group this week.

“The new arrivals have bedded in quickly and it looks like they’ve been here a long time.

“You only have to look at the instant relationship between Sam Tomkins and Mitchell. They are both very intelligent players and they have great instincts. Our job is to build a platform for them and let their instincts take over.

“With Josh Drinkwater alongside them, we have some real threats in the team and it’s great to see how they have started off in training.”

The Dragons began pre-season preparations at the end of November, using municipal facilities in and around Perpignan, but last week came a return to more familiar surroundings.

“We’ve gone back to Stade Gilbert Brutus for training and it’s clear the boys are very happy to be on home turf,” said McNamara.

“We have some new guys but it’s the progression of our young players that has stood out so far in pre-season.

“Their Super League experience last year has been of great benefit to them.”

Meanwhile McNamara took time to thank readers of League Express for voting him Super League coach of the Year in their annual readers’ poll published last week.

Catalans cleaned up with several individual awards and had six players in the Team Of The Year.

McNamara added, “It’s always nice to receive recognition from supporters of the game and we are very grateful for the awards.

“Without a doubt Ben Garcia deserved to be there in the Team Of The Year and it is good to see supporters of other clubs voting for him.

“He is incredibly important for us, a tremendous player and captain who has blossomed in the last 18 months.

“He has enormous drive and determination and I was very pleased to see some recognition of a very, very good Rugby League player.”

