Wakefield Trinity boss backs Super League star for England and provides injury latest on key man

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has backed one of his stars for England.

The name Corey Hall perhaps didn’t mean much to many people a number of years ago, but Applegarth has known the outside back for six years.

In that time, the Wakefield boss has seen Hall grow into a fine leader despite being just 20 years of age.

“Corey has got a very old head on young shoulders, h’es got that leadership in him and he’s shown that since I first got him here at 14 years old,” Applegarth told League Express.

“He played out of position in that first-half – Corey put his hand up to play fullback and it shows what he is about.

“He will play anywhere for the team and you heard him today how vocal he is and how much he leads that team from behind.

“You never know when you will need a Corey Hall at fullback to step in or like Lee Kershaw did in the second-half.”

Applegarth believes that Hall can make it to the national set-up with England.

“I’e told him that where he should be setting his sights,” Applegarth continued. “He should be definitely aiming for international honours.

“He has got both the ability and attitude to go with it. Over the next coupe of years, for sure, he should be aiming for that England cap.”

In terms of health-wise looking at that first Super League fixture against the Catalans Dragons, Applegarth revealed that key man, Liam Hood – who limped off during Wakefield’s win over Featherstone Rovers last week – will be back sooner rather than later.

“It’s not as bad as what we first feared, but he’s got a bit of damage to his knee which will settle between round one and three.

“Liam Kay has got a bit of illness owe so we didn’t want to risk him. Guys like Mason Lino, Matty Ashurst, Jay Pitts, Lee Gaskell, we got what we needed out of them last week.

“We wanted them to have a weekend off and have the build up to round one sorted.”