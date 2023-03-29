Wakefield Trinity bring in Super League winger on short-term loan

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have continued their boost their squad in the bid for Super League survival with the capture of a rival winger.

That man is Huddersfield Giants star Innes Senior, who has had previous loan spells at the club in 2020 and 2021.

The Ireland international was impressive for the Giants in 2022, featuring 26 times, scoring 12 tries and also appearing in a Challenge Cup Final.

Speaking on the deal, Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to bring Innes back to the club. Innes is a proven Super League winger who enjoyed a really good season for Huddersfield in 2022 and he will certainly add some depth to our options out wide and prove to be a valuable member of our squad.”

Senior is looking forward to linking up with the squad at training tomorrow and said: “It’s really good to be coming back to Wakefield. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club a couple of years ago and I’m looking forward to training with the team tomorrow.

“It’s been a frustrating start to the season for me personally, so I can’t wait to get back playing with some familiar faces and hopefully contribute to getting some wins.”