Wakefield Trinity Kevin Proctor’s shock new club confirmed

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward Kevin Proctor’s exit from the West Yorkshire club has been confirmed, with the ex-New Zealand international captain making the move to French side AS Carcassonne.

League Express revealed last month that Proctor would leave Wakefield as part of an exodus following the club’s relegation from Super League.

And now it seems that the 34-year-old’s European adventure will continue with Carcassonne in France.

The former New Zealand international and captain joined Trinity on a one-year deal and went on to play 20 times for Wakefield during their relegation season.

The 34-year-old revealed that the year in Super League took him by surprise.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, emotionally for sure but this is my first time playing in the Super League and the length of the whole season takes its toll on you especially if you’re not going as well as you were hoping,” Proctor told League Express.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into but it’s been an experience that I haven’t had before. As much as it didn’t go the way I thought it would go, it’s still an experience and part of the journey.

“It’s life, you don’t know what is around the corner, it was a big surprise to me. I’ve met some amazing people along the way, some diehard Wakefield fans and that’s what it’s all about.

“You meet so many passionate people, it’s different to Australia as they aren’t as vocal or as expressive as the English fans I guess but it has been an experience that I will never forget.”

