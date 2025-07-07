Wakefield Trinity seal new contract to keep rising star

DARYL POWELL said Josh Rourke is “as good as anyone in world rugby league” at catching high balls after Wakefield Trinity agreed a new two-year deal with the fullback.

Rourke joined the club from London Broncos ahead of this season and has impressed greatly, first when number-one Max Jowitt was injured and now with Jowitt playing at halfback.

The 25-year-old initially signed a one-year deal with the option for a further season, but the club have opted to sign him up until 2027 under fresh terms.

“We signed Josh as a back-up fullback to Max and he has grown to a position where he is really challenging to play on a regular basis,” explained coach Powell.

“His ability to catch high balls is as good as anyone in the competition and probably as good as anyone in world rugby league in attacking positions.

“His confidence has grown in his all-round game and I’m looking forward to seeing him develop further as a fullback but also with an ability to play in the centre and on the wing.”

Rourke made a sole Super League appearance for Salford Red Devils in 2022 before a season in the Championship with Whitehaven.

His move to London, following their promotion, didn’t start well as a broken leg in pre-season kept him sidelined until July.

But a run of eight tries in twelve games caught the eye of Wakefield, for whom he scored a double in the win over Catalans Dragons to reach four tries in his first dozen appearances.

Rourke said: “I’m looking forward to seeing how far my game can go in the next couple of years.

“When Powelly came to me and said not only did the club want to take up my option but to extend my contract further, it filled me with so much confidence and pride.”