Wakefield Trinity stun Super League champions Wigan Warriors

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 16 WIGAN WARRIORS 10

CALLUM WALKER, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Friday

THEY might be Super League’s new boys, but Wakefield produced a performance for the ages to inflict only a third league defeat on Wigan in 2025.

Trinity were magnificent throughout with the barnstorming Caius Faatili leading the way as talisman Mason Lino kicked the Warriors to death.

Surprisingly, Matt Peet’s side had little reply and looked void of ideas and direction – something which has not been said about the Warriors often in recent years.

Wakefield were narrow losers against Leigh last time out, whilst Wigan just about scraped past Huddersfield to keep the distance between themselves and league leaders Hull KR to two points.

Bevan French returned for Wigan in place of Jack Farrimond, with Lachlan Walmsley, Seth Nikotemo and Cam Scott coming in for Mike McMeeken, Matty Russell and Josh Rourke.

An early Josh Griffin error almost paved the way for the first points of the night, but Trinity held the likes of Kaide Ellis and Junior Nsemba out by the skin of their teeth.

It was nip and tuck from then on in as Wakefield more than muscled up in defence against the reigning champions. And it was on Trinity’s first real attack that the deadlock was broken when in-form Faatili rampaged through soft Wigan tackling. Jowitt somehow skewed the conversion as the hosts led 4-0 after 19 minutes.

That had been a decisive Wakefield counterpunch following relentless Wigan pressure and after Lino and Jowitt forced consecutive drop-outs with neat kicks, the hosts almost had another.

But it was the Warriors that this time held out as both sides traded big hits until a brilliant Lino touch-finder laid the platform for Trinity to register their second try.

It was fitting then that it was Lino that poked through a brilliant grubber for the onrushing Josh Griffin to pounce on with just four minutes remaining in the first half. Jowitt this time converted for a 10-0 lead at the break.

Two Wigan penalties inside the opening four minutes threatened Wakefield’s line as the Warriors successfully challenged a Patrick Mago error.

And finally Wakefield’s line cracked as French sent Adam Keighran over with a well-timed bullet pass. Keighran converted his own effort to reduce the deficit to just four.

But as soon as Wigan were back in it, a Liam Farrell knock-on invited Trinity pressure with Lino again yielding a drop-out.

The momentum was firmly with the home side now and they were duly rewarded for their endeavours as the hour came into view, Jake Trueman delivering a wonderful floated pass to the flying Tom Johnstone. Jowitt’s expert touchline conversion sent Wakefield into a 16-6 lead.

Jowitt had the chance to stretch Trinity’s lead to twelve on the hour with a penalty after Griffin was taken out chasing a Lino bomb, but the fullback pushed his kick wide.

In the end, it mattered little as steely defence combined with Lino’s masterful kicking handed Wakefield their eighth win of a stellar Super League campaign so far – even if Jai Field did cross from a tremendous Harry Smith chip with 50 seconds remaining.

GAMESTAR: We are running out of superlatives for Caius Faatili, who was fantastic once more for Trinity.

GAMEBREAKER: When Bevan French’s chip-and-chase ended in Max Jowitt’s hands with seven minutes to go, you could sense it was Wakefield’s night.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jake Trueman’s floated pass to Tom Johnstone for the latter’s flying finish was a thing of beauty.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Caius Faatili (Wakefield)

2 pts Mason Lino (Wakefield)

1 pt Josh Griffin (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

1 Max Jowitt

2 Lachlan Walmsley

4 Corey Hall

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

6 Jake Trueman

20 Mason Lino

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

11 Seth Nikotemo

12 Josh Griffin

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

3 Cam Scott

9 Liam Hood

18 Isaiah Vagana

25 Jack Croft

18th man (not used)

23 Josh Rourke

Also in 21-man squad

8 Mike McMeeken

24 Matty Russell

30 Jayden Myers

Tries: Faatili (18), Griffin (36), Johnstone (55)

Goals: Jowitt 2/4

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

8 Ethan Havard

15 Patrick Mago

17 Kruise Leeming

19 Tyler Dupree

18th man (not used)

24 Jack Farrimond

Also in 21-man squad

20 Harvie Hill

23 Tom Forber

26 Jacob Douglas

Tries: Keighran (44), Field (80)

Goals: Keighran 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0; 10-6, 16-6, 16-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Caius Faatili; Warriors: Junior Nsemba

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 10-0

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 7,753