Wales Rugby League to host ‘Summer Smash’ at Cardiff Arms Park

IT will be ‘lucky 13’ for Welsh Rugby League on Saturday, June 14.

That’s the date of the Summer Smash, when 13 matches at a range of age groups will take place at Cardiff Arms Park.

The action, which runs from 11.00am to 8.00pm, with involve all eight JES Group Rugby League Conference sides, a Masters international against Ireland and under eight and nine games featuring domestic Welsh clubs.

Wales RL media manager Ian Golden said: “The day opens with capital side Cardiff Blue Dragons taking on new boys West Wales Jets.

“Then at 1.00pm, it’s Cynon Valley Cavaliers versus Bridgend Blue Bulls. At 3.00pm, there’s a repeat of last year’s Grand Final as the prime-time game pits Aberavon Fighting Irish against South Wales Jets.

“Then the Masters encounter is at 5.00pm before Rhondda Outlaws versus South Wales Saints concludes the day at 6.30pm.

“The junior fixtures will be at half-time of each game where, on most occasions, the same two sides’ under eights and nines sides will play their matches before continuing to support their senior teams.”

Wales RL chief executive Richard Hibbard said: “We’re delighted to be taking the first ever Summer Smash to Cardiff Arms Park.

“We are growing this sport from the grassroots up, and to give the clubs and players of the JES Group Rugby League Conference this stage is the latest way.

“All eight Conference clubs will be going all out to get the wins and entertain the crowds and the 2024 Grand Final rematch is one to really whet the appetite.

“I can’t wait for a day that will be a celebration of Rugby League in Wales.”

Tickets for the full-day event are: Adults: £10, twelve to 16: £5, eleven and under free, students and pensioners: £7, family ticket (two adults and two twelve to 16): £20. It’s advisable to buy in advance by going to https://wrl.wales/tickets.