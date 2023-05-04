Warrington Wolves and St Helens starlets make short-term loan moves

WARRINGTON WOLVES and St Helens starlets Luke Thomas and Ben Davies have made short-term loan moves.

23-year-old Davies and 20-year-old Thomas have both linked up with Swinton Lions in the Championship.

Davies has scored 8 tries in 18 senior matches for the Saints, and is likely to be included in Swinton’s 21-man squad to face Toulouse at Heywood Road on Saturday.

Meanwhile Wolves middle Luke Thomas has joined the Lions on an initial short-term loan deal, and also comes into squad contention for Saturday’s home match versus Toulouse.

Thomas emerged through the Latchford Albion club and qualifies for Wales. The forward made his international debut during the recent Rugby League World Cup.