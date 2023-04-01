Warrington Wolves deepen Hull FC woes with emphatic win to remain unbeaten in Super League 2023

WARRINGTON WOLVES continued their unbeaten start to Super League 2023 with an emphatic 34-6 win over Hull FC.

Warrington began the brighter of the two sides, Matty Ashton chasing gown George Williams kick over the top in the sixth minute. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

Peter Mata’utia extended that lead on 12 minutes before Williams provided Ben Currie with a beautiful chip as Warrington led 16-0.

That became 22-0 on the half-hour as Williams picked up a loose ball and sent Matt Dufty away for a breathtaking effort as Ratchford converted.

Josh Drinkwater was the next over the line as Warrington continued their incredibly ruthless display. Ratchford’s conversion made it 28-0 at half-time.

The Black and Whites thought they had scored eight minutes into the second-half when Carlos Tuimavave went over in the corner following a Jake Clifford kick, but Hull were found to be offside.

Credit to Hull, their stern defence kept the Wolves scoreless during a period of intense pressure with Brad Dwyer managing to squirm his way over at the other end just after the hour. Jake Clifford reduced the deficit to 22 at 28-6.

But, the Wolves weren’t about to be denied registering a second-half score as Matty Nicholson charged to the line with a determined run. Ratchford converted to make it 34-6.

