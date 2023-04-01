Warrington Wolves deepen Hull FC woes with emphatic win to remain unbeaten in Super League 2023

WARRINGTON WOLVES continued their unbeaten start to Super League 2023 with an emphatic 34-6 win over Hull FC.
Warrington began the brighter of the two sides, Matty Ashton chasing gown George Williams kick over the top in the sixth minute. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.
Peter Mata’utia extended that lead on 12 minutes before Williams provided Ben Currie with a beautiful chip as Warrington led 16-0.
That became 22-0 on the half-hour as Williams picked up a loose ball and sent Matt Dufty away for a breathtaking effort as Ratchford converted.
Josh Drinkwater was the next over the line as Warrington continued their incredibly ruthless display. Ratchford’s conversion made it 28-0 at half-time.
The Black and Whites thought they had scored eight minutes into the second-half when Carlos Tuimavave went over in the corner following a Jake Clifford kick, but Hull were found to be offside.
Credit to Hull, their stern defence kept the Wolves scoreless during a period of intense pressure with Brad Dwyer managing to squirm his way over at the other end just after the hour. Jake Clifford reduced the deficit to 22 at 28-6.
But, the Wolves weren’t about to be denied registering a second-half score as Matty Nicholson charged to the line with a determined run. Ratchford converted to make it 34-6.
Warrington Wolves
Matt Dufty
Matty Russell
Greg Minikin
Stefan Ratchford
Matty Ashton
George Williams
Josh Drinkwater
Tom Mikaele
Danny Walker
Paul Vaughan
Ben Currie
Matty Nicholson
Pete Mata’utia
Substitutes
Joe Philbin
Gil Dudson
Josh Thewlis
Luke Thomas
Tries: Ashton, Mata’utia, Currie, Dufty, Drinkwater, Nicholson
Goals: Ratchford 5/6
Hull FC
Tex Hoy
Adam Swift
Carlos Tuimavave
Liam Sutcliffe
Davy Litten
Joe Lovodua
Jake Clifford
Scott Taylor
Danny Houghton
Chris Satae
Andre Savelio
Josh Griffin
Brad Fash
Substitutes
Joe Cator
Brad Dwyer
Kane Evans
Jordan Lane
Tries: Dwyer
Goals: Clifford 1/1