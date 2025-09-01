English stars’ contracts revealed on NRL Rich List

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Ryan Matterson, former St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd and ex-Wigan Warriors pair Jackson Hastings and Kai Pearce-Paul have been included in this year’s Top 100 NRL Rich List.

Coming in at number 99 is Matterson, whose AU$600,000 contract could well be a point of consternation for the Parramatta Eels considering they allowed the back-rower to head to Warrington for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season.

That being said, the 30-year-old is still contracted to the Eels for 2026, and it would seem highly unlikely that the Wolves would pay almost £300,000-a-year to bring Matterson permanently.

Meanwhile, former Saints halfback Dodd has come under fire during 2025 for failing to inspire with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 23-year-old has played just six time for Wayne Bennett’s side this season and has been linked with a move back to Super League with the Catalans Dragons, as per All Out Rugby League.

Dodd’s wage, however, currently stands at $650,000, with the Rabbitohs willing to pay part of that to get him off the books.

A former Super League household name is also on the list in the shape of Jackson Hastings.

Hastings took Salford to the 2019 Grand Final after joining the Red Devils towards the back end of the 2018 Super League season, where they lost to St Helens, and in the process was awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for doing so.

He would then move on to Wigan where he again steered the Warriors to the Grand Final in 2020, but Hastings would again lose out to St Helens.

The 28-year-old joined Wests Tigers in the NRL for 2022, but would make only 16 appearances before leaving for Newcastle for 2023.

Since then, Hastings has been in and out of the side, yet with a contract of $720,000 he is perhaps too costly to be left out of the Knights’ side.

His Newcastle teammate, Kai Pearce-Paul has perhaps enjoyed a more fruitful time in the NRL, with the 24-year-old registering 43 appearances in two seasons.

Pearce-Paul, who made his name for Wigan in Super League after coming through the London Broncos ranks, is on a contract of $810,000.