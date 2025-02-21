Warrington Wolves forward makes loan move

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Max Wood has joined Widnes Vikings on dual-registration.

Wood made two appearances for the Vikings on dual registration last season in the club’s victories over North Wales Crusaders and Halifax Panthers. Crossing for a try in our 1895 Cup triumph over the Welsh outfit.

He joins for a minimum period of two weeks.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “To bring Max back to the club is great for us. He’s got bags of quality and is going to be a big name in Super League.

“I think people could see when we played Warrington that he is an absolute wrecking ball. He’s got high energy, is really physical, and is hard to put down, which we’re going to need.

“He’s the perfect fit for us, so the longer we can keep him the better because he’ll add so much to the team.”