Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker commits future to Super League club

WARRINGTON WOLVES hooker Danny Walker has committed his future to the Super League club.

The 23-year-old hooker, who joined his hometown club back in 2019, has signed a new deal that will take him to at least the end of the 2023 season.

Since debuting in 2019, Walker has made 78 appearances for the Wire, scoring 11 tries, with the hooker making a try-scoring international debut for England a fortnight ago in the 64-0 win over France at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Speaking on his new deal, Walker said: “It’s an exciting time for the club and I want to continue to be a part of it.

“I’m delighted to get it all confirmed now, keep working hard and focus on the future. It’s a proud moment for my family as well as myself.

“I’m enjoying my rugby at the minute and playing with a smile on my face. A happy player is usually a dangerous player. Hopefully I can keep improving over the next few months and years.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Daryl Powell added: “Danny has been in phenomenal form since the start of the season.

“Our middle unit has been troubled with injuries and suspensions which has required Danny to show how tough he is with several 80 minute efforts.

“Alongside the growth of his leadership skills, he has become a high-quality all-round hooker. I’m delighted he has agreed to extend his stay and I look forward to seeing his continued growth as a player and leader at our club.”