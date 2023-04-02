Warrington Wolves new signing Josh McGuire ready to be unleashed following hefty ban

JOSH McGUIRE has been “busting a gut” to make his Super League debut and will finally do so this week.

Warrington Wolves signed the former Australia international forward from St George Illawarra Dragons ahead of this season, but he has sat out the first seven matches through suspension for using discriminatory language during a pre-season game against Leigh Leopards.

Although Warrington have won every match that McGuire has missed to top the current Super League standings, McGuire’s return is a welcome and timely one.

Their forward ranks, already reduced by injuries to James Harrison and Joe Bullock, suffered another blow last week with Thomas Mikaele granted permission to leave the club on compassionate grounds.

Mikaele has been at the club for less than a year and, although he has made a significant impact on the pitch, his family has struggled off it and the prop has signed up to an NRL return with Gold Coast Titans, with Warrington receiving a transfer fee.

McGuire will look to help fill the gap when he makes his debut in Saturday’s top-of-the-table showdown with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

“Josh is an absolute Rugby League nut. It’s all he watches and all he talks about – I have to get rid of him at times,” said Warrington coach Daryl Powell.

“But he just loves it, so he can’t wait to play. He’s been busting a gut to get out onto the field.

“I think he’ll be phenomenal for us, he’s an edgy line-speed player in defence and with the ball he’s smart. He understands the game, he’s a real link between edges and middles.

“We brought him in for a reason and we haven’t been able to see that reason yet.

“I think it’s perfect for him to come back in over these three tough games (Wigan Warriors and St Helens follow in the weeks after Catalans), which is his bread and butter.

“He’s a guy who’s played State of Origin and international football. We’ve seen the other guy who’s done that in our team (Paul Vaughan), and he’s had a huge impact.

“The impact from Josh McGuire we’re just about to see, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.”

Warrington are actively searching for a replacement for Mikaele, of whose departure Powell added: “Sometimes these things happen.

“I’m really disappointed to lose him because I think he’s grown immeasurably as a bloke and as a player since we came back to camp.

“This first part of the season he’s been outstanding for us. He’s been so strong that he’s going to be a miss for us.”

Mikaele bowed out in Saturday’s win over Hull FC and said: “I’ve had a wonderful time since coming over here. The boys, the club and the fans have all been great with me and my family.

“I’m sorry it didn’t work out as originally planned, but family comes first for me and I’m sure that’s something that people can understand.”