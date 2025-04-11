Warrington Wolves star has surgery after playing with broken jaw

ARRON LINDOP has had surgery after playing almost a full game for Warrington Wolves with a broken jaw.

Promising youngster Lindop suffered the injury in the opening stages of Wire’s Challenge Cup quarter-final success over St Helens and is now expected to be sidelined for at least the next month.

Warrington have been short on outside backs in recent weeks, although Toby King and Josh Thewlis are in line to return from injuries for Saturday’s visit of Hull FC.

Head coach Sam Burgess praised the commitment of 19-year-old Lindop, who has played 16 games for the club, scoring ten tries.

“I’m proud of Arron because he’s only a young man,” Burgess told the Warrington Guardian.

“There’s a lot of different experiences when you’re in pain and injured. He still did his job, and had some big plays in the game. He’s a very resilient young bloke.

“The culture has grown here. The culture here is that nobody wants to let the side down.

“If he’d come off, he wouldn’t have done, but they’re all striving to help the side go forward.”

Paul Vaughan suffered his own fracture, of a finger, against St Helens but has been named in Warrington’s 21-man squad for Hull.