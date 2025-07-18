‘We shouldn’t fear anyone’: Doncaster stepping up play-off push

DONCASTER halfback Connor Robinson says he and his teammates have no reason to fear any of their divisional rivals.

Richard Horne’s side went from testing a strong Toulouse side in France to winning 38-18 against lower-placed London Broncos last Saturday.

Now they are preparing to face Widnes on Sunday in the last of a run of four straight away games before they return to the Eco-Power Stadium, where pitch maintenance work has been taking place, to tackle Batley.

Doncaster won at both Batley and Sheffield and experienced former Hull KR, Halifax and York player Robinson said: “We’ve coped okay with all the away games.

“We’re working hard to build intensity in training and build performances ready for the run-in.”

The Batley clash is the first of six at home in the final eight of the regular season.

Doncaster aim to make that count, and Robinson added: “When we look after the ball and put the opposition in dark places, we are a tough team to beat.

“At our best, we can beat any side in this division. We shouldn’t fear anyone.”