‘Weight of expectation’ as St Helens go for fifth Women’s Challenge Cup in a row

ST HELENS will begin the defence of their Women’s Challenge Cup crown when Warrington Wolves travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium next month, followed a week later by a trip to Championship newcomers Cardiff Demons.

The group stage fixtures for the competition have now been released, with four groups of three teams playing each other once, before the top two in each group progress to the quarter-finals.

Having now won the Cup four times in a row, Saints co-coach Dec Hardman is aware that there is a target on the club, with all other 11 competing clubs eager to knock them off their perch.

But that is a challenge they are ready to face head on.

“It is massive for us to try and keep our cup run going, but it does become a weight sometimes as well,” admitted Hardman.

“I remember when we won the treble in 2021, everyone wanted to take us down and take our trophies off us.

“There is also the weight of the expectation of winning all the time, but I am hopeful we can carry that expectation and win it again.

“But it is a massive challenge because everyone wants the same as us. We want to win it but we know it will be tough and we’ll face challenges along the way if we’re to do that.”

One player who will be aiming to make her Wembley debut is latest Saints signing Hollie Bawden, who has joined the club from Sale Sharks.

“My uncle’s a big Saints fan and I’ve watched league since I was younger,” she said.

“I wanted to give it a go, so why not come to the best club.

“Some of the best players are here and I’ll have to work hard to keep up to standard. I already feel I’ve learned a lot in my time here.”

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Group Stage fixtures:

Group A

Sunday 6 April

Warrington Wolves v Cardiff Demons (KO 2pm, Victoria Park)

Saturday 12 April

St Helens v Warrington Wolves (KO 3.30pm, Totally Wicked Stadium)

Saturday 19 April

Cardiff Demons v St Helens (KO 2.30pm, Cardiff University)

Group B

Sunday 6 April

Huddersfield Giants v York Valkyrie (KO 3pm, Laund Hill)

Sunday 13 April

York Valkyrie v Featherstone Rovers (KO 12pm, LNER Community Stadium)

Friday 18 April

Featherstone Rovers v Huddersfield Giants (KO 8pm, Millenium Stadium

Group C

Saturday 5 April

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards (KO 1pm, AMT Headingley)

Saturday 12 April

Sheffield Eagles v Leeds Rhinos (12.30pm, Olympic Park Legacy Stadium)

Sunday 20 April

Leigh Leopards v Sheffield Eagles (KO 1pm, Leigh Sports Village)

Group D

Sunday 6 April

Wigan Warriors v Barrow Raiders (KO 2pm, Robin Park)

Sunday 13 April

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors (KO 2pm, Chiswick Rugby Club)

Sunday 20 April

Barrow Raiders v London Broncos (KO 12pm, Craven Park)