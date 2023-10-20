Wests Tigers starlet charged with murder

WESTS TIGERS junior starlet Masei Tavui has been charged with the murder of Dejan “Danny the Serb” Radulovic in Sydney.

Tavui, 19, was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station on Tuesday and charged with one count of murder after Radulovic’s death on July 29.

The teenager has been denied bail after Radulovic was allegedly stabbed and shot following an altercation with two men.

Tavui has been a member of the Wests Tigers junior ranks for the past four years, rising through their Harold Matthews and SG Ball ranks and playing as a back-rower in the under-19s competition last year.

