What stands out from Shaun Wane’s England training squad?

With the Ashes series drawing near, England coach Shaun Wane is busy assessing his options on which players have what it takes to do the business against Australia.

SHAUN WANE has spoken about the “hunger and desperation” he has seen from players to be involved in England’s Ashes squad against Australia – and so there should be.

The 32-man squad he has selected, later to be whittled down to 24, is a step towards a three-Test series against Australia that provides a rare and exciting opportunity, not least for showcasing the sport. With there not being an international game at this time of year – and the October and November Ashes series still being a way off – there was a chance for him to potentially play mind games in the naming of the 32, delivering a jolt to some and an emotional uplift for others. Wane’s current squad only includes Super League players, and he still needs to see how the business end of the domestic season shapes up, so a lot will change.

The six players who were named that are yet to play for England are James Batchelor, Morgan Gannon, Harry Robertson, George Delaney, Owen Trout and James McDonnell.

Wane made some hard-hitting comments though about challenging the squad he picked. “When I’m watching games over here, I need to see more players standing out and doing it consistently,” he said. “I want strength in depth like the Australians have.

“The chats I’m having with players are simple and straightforward. I don’t want it to be a surprise when I’m ringing to say you’re in or you’re not in.”

As always – and helpfully for the sport – debate was stimulated about those who are not in at this stage. Jake Connor was an obvious talking point, considering his progress. His talent has been on show plenty of times for Leeds Rhinos this season, with a more mature-looking outlook. And he also has previously shown utility value, especially noteworthy considering the lack of depth at fullback, and Max Jowitt missing out. But his past temperament and playing style have not appeared to be to Wane’s taste – and halves who are ahead of Connor are George Williams, Harry Smith and Mikey Lewis. Based on form though, to not even be given a place in an extended squad felt harsh. There’s also a question mark over whether more unpredictable players could be just what is needed in the options, against a side like Australia.

With Wane’s track record though – since the disappointing World Cup semi-final loss t Samoa on home soil, which was a missed opportunity for the game – he has built up credit again for the job he is doing with England.

Hull KR, though, are one of the clubs who might feel they should have had more selected players, such as Tom Davies and Joe Burgess missing out in a list light on wingers, and hard-grafting forward Dean Hadley being overlooked. Their coach Willie Peters deploys a blueprint that includes many attributes that appear suited to facing Australia – including defence-focused staying-in-grinds, with intensity.

This is also a young-looking England squad so it will be interesting to see if older heads from other clubs – such as Alex Walmsley and Kallum Watkins – can change Wane’s thinking.

For now, though, debate will have to keep raging, players will have to keep showing that “hunger and desperation”. And for that in reason in itself, it is an interesting 32-man list.

OLD HEAD – DARYL CLARK

The hooker played for England in the dramatic 2014 Four Nations loss against Australia in Melbourne, as a fresh-faced, 21-year-old, and he is in the mix again now in 2025 as a vastly-experienced 32-year-old. And this is a time when England have several worthwhile options at hooker. Clark and Jez Litten are the stand-out ones on the list. Back in 2014, Clark had just proved himself at Castleford and was heading for Warrington; now he is in his second season of performing for St Helens following in the footsteps of Keiron Cunningham and James Roby.

NEW FACE – JAMES BATCHELOR

Shaun Wane has brought several uncapped second-row options on to his list – with Batchelor arguably being the most deserving of those. Injury cost him a place last year, when he looked on the brink of selection, and he seems the type of player Wane would approve of. Batchelor has become a quiet but effective, on-pitch leader during Hull KR’s recent rise. And it will be intriguing to see how all the new England faces competing in that area go on to perform, for the rest of this campaign, considering players from the NRL will create serious competition for places.

ONE TO WATCH – OWEN TROUT

Trout has been exciting viewing this year with his energetic style – and, although the versatile forward’s call-up from Shaun Wane amid strong competition shocked the player himself, it is justified reward for the part he has played for Leigh Leopards. The way his career has climbed from his Dewsbury days, and exit from Leeds, to now makes his progress a plot worth following. Trout feels that opponents might come after him more now so it will be interesting to see how he handles the attention. With former Australia assistant coach Adrian Lam as his club coach, he has an ideal mentor, with the Ashes looming.

England train-on squad: Matty Ashton (Warrington), James Batchelor (Hull KR), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington), George Delaney (St Helens), Morgan Gannon (Leeds), Ash Handley (Leeds), Ethan Havard (Wigan), James Harrison (Warrington), Tom Holroyd (Leeds), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan), James McDonnell (Leeds), Mike McMeeken (Wakefield), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh), Harry Newman (Leeds), Junior Nsemba (Wigan), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds), Brad O’Neill (Wigan), Harry Robertson (St Helens), Harry Smith (Wigan), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Owen Trout (Leigh), Danny Walker (Warrington), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington).

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 511 (August 2025)