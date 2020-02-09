What’s inside League Express: 10th Feb 2020 edition

Not even Storm Ciara could stop us bringing you your regular weekly fix of Rugby League courtesy of the latest edition of League Express!
Inside this week’s issue:
- Israel Folau set to make his debut as MPs wade in to criticise signing
- Toronto told to recruit Canadian youngsters
- RFL considers Brexit impact on overseas stars
- Woolf wants to continue with Tonga
- Wakefield face fixture dilemma
- Red Devils still chasing Giants forward
- Plus match reports from all the weekend games that survived the weather.
You can read selected highlights from League Express, right here, from 8.30 pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/about-total-rugby-league-premium/
You can also get the full digital edition at www.totalrl.com/le or get a print copy in stores from Monday.