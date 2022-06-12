What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 13th Jun 22

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Super League, Championship, League One and the NRL.

Editor Martyn Sadler on who he would pick for England.

Garry Schofield predicts a win for the Combined Nations All Stars against England this Saturday.

Championship Focus: A look at the desperate fight to avoid relegation.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Reports from the Women’s Internationals.

A report on the opening game in the Australian State of Origin series.

Previews of England v Combined Nations, France v Wales and Malta v Lebanon all taking place next weekend.

An obituary of Stan Dorrington, a 1971 Challenge Cup winner with Leigh.

League Express readers have their say in our lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

