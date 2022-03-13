What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 14th March 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Super League, Championship and Challenge Cup.

Editor Martyn Sadler welcomes the support for the game from Sport England and discusses the opening round of the NRL.

Garry Schofield considers the contrasting fortunes of Leeds Rhinos and St Helens so far this season.

Championship Focus: Sheffield stadium hiccup won’t dent Aston’s ambition.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

League Express readers have their say in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

A round up of the opening weekend in the NRL.

Plus much more, as always.

