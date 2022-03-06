What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 7th March 2022

   06/03/2022

Inside this week’s issue:

  • News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.
  • Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Super League and Championship, plus the opening round of the National Conference League.
  • Editor Martyn Sadler ponders what the recently announced realignment benween the RFL and Super League will actually mean for the sport.
  • Garry Schofield welcomes the announcement last week that Ellery Hanley will coach the Combined Nations All Stars against Great Britain.
  • News, results and comment from the grassroots scene.
  • League Express readers have their say in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.
  • A preview of the new NRL season.
  • The second part of our Rugby League Heroes Q & A featuring Alan Hunte.

Plus much more, as always.

  

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop