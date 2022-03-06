What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 7th March 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Betfred Super League and Championship, plus the opening round of the National Conference League.

Editor Martyn Sadler ponders what the recently announced realignment benween the RFL and Super League will actually mean for the sport.

Garry Schofield welcomes the announcement last week that Ellery Hanley will coach the Combined Nations All Stars against Great Britain.

News, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

League Express readers have their say in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

A preview of the new NRL season.

The second part of our Rugby League Heroes Q & A featuring Alan Hunte.

Plus much more, as always.

