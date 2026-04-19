Wheelchair Challenge Cup round-up as big four reach semi-finals

THE semi-finals of the Wheelchair Challenge Cup will be contested by the four favourites as, like in last week’s Super League matches, the big hitters all cruised to wins.

In a rematch of one of the Super League openers, LEEDS RHINOS registered another comprehensive victory over EDINBURGH GIANTS, by 96-6.

With the score 40-6 at the break, the game was as good as won, with Nathan Collins again running the show with two tries and six goals.

Jodie Boyd-Ward also pitched in with a brace of tries. Josh Butler, Becky Wilkinson and Tristan Norfolk each went over for a solitary first half try.

Calum Davidson scored all of Edinburgh’s points thanks to his try and goal before the break.

Leeds showed no mercy in the second half. Collins, Butler, Norfolk and Boyd-Ward all completed their hat-tricks, while Wilkinson added her second try. Ewan Clibbens went over for two tries, with Cam Hills adding one. Eight of the tries were converted, five from Collins and three from Nathan Mulhall.

Leeds will travel to WIGAN WARRIORS in the semi-finals on the weekend of May 9/10.

Wigan were lethal in the quarters, hammering BRADFORD BULLS 138-6.

They were already 22-0 up on 12 minutes before Bradford got their only points on the board, from a Daniel McGrath try converted by Keiron Johnson.

Wigan who were 62-6 up at half-time, and like Leeds, rendered their opponents scoreless in the second half.

Adam Rigby scored their first try on four minutes, then the second a couple of minutes later. He ended up on six for the day, the fifth coming just before the half-time whistle. Jack Heggie also went over for six tries and added 15 goals.

Toby Burton-Carter scored five tries and two goals, Nathan Roberts added four tries and Dan Dutson two.

Oran Spain scored a try and two goals, whilst head coach Phil Roberts also pitched in, scoring the 24th of their 25 tries.

LONDON ROOSTERS had a comfortable 74-22 win over SHEFFIELD EAGLES, opening the scoring in the fifth minute with a Joe Coyd try and goal, before a Joe Wink-Simmonds try, which he also converted himself, levelled things.

But that was as close as Sheffield would get, as London remained in control for the rest of the match, storming into a 48-12 half-time lead.

Coyd scored five more tries and four more goals during the course of the game. Lewis King added four tries and Max Owen two, while Jason Owen, who also kicked four goals, and Mason Billington scored one each.

Further Sheffield tries came from Luis Domingos, who scored one in each half, while Chris Haynes crossed just before the final hooter. Wink-Simmonds and Ben Simpson converted one each.

HALIFAX PANTHERS qualified after a tough contest against HULL FC, running out 91-56 winners.

The damage was done in the first half, as Halifax went into the break 66-20 up.

Hull ‘won’ the second half, but the West Yorkshire side held out, and will host London in the semi-finals.

Rob Hawkins scored 47 of his side’s points, thanks to his seven tries, nine goals and a field-goal. Joe Calcott and Finlay O’Neill each went over for five tries, with Jordan Holt scoring one.

Hull did well to notch ten tries against last year’s treble winners. Josh Edwards and Liam Stancliffe each got four of them, with Nathan Sherwood scoring the other two. Edwards converted eight.

Results

Saturday 18 April

CHALLENGE CUP: Bradford Bulls 6 Wigan Warriors 138; Edinburgh Giants 6 Leeds Rhinos 96; Halifax Panthers 91 Hull FC 56; London Roosters 74 Sheffield Eagles 22.

Fixtures

Saturday 25 April

SUPER LEAGUE: Edinburgh Giants v Hull FC; Halifax Panthers v Wigan Warriors.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Midlands Hurricanes v Batley Bulldogs; Rochdale Hornets v North Wales Crusaders; Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers; York v Gravesend Dynamite.

Sunday 26 April

SUPER LEAGUE: London Roosters v Leeds Rhinos; Sheffield Eagles v Bradford Bulls.