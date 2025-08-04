Wheelchair Super League round-up: Halifax Panthers and London Roosters lay down markers

HALIFAX PANTHERS and LONDON ROOSTERS both registered hugely impressive results to suggest they could reach another major final this season.

The pair drew with each other in the opening round, a week after Halifax won the Challenge Cup, and both have won three on the bounce since.

And they are now the remaining two unbeaten sides after London won 52-28 at LEEDS RHINOS – the defending champions’ first league defeat since the 2023 Grand Final.

The Roosters came out on top at York St John’s after water-supply issues at their usual home venue, The Edge, forced a move with just a day’s notice.

It was a good way for London – and England – coach Tom Coyd to celebrate his 30th birthday.

Halifax, meanwhile, ran out 68-0 winners at WIGAN WARRIORS, with plenty of help from the seven tries of Rob Hawkins.

Jack Brown scored three, Cian Horgan two and Finlay O’Neill one. O’Neill also added two goals, alongside six from Wayne Boardman.

It’s the first time Wigan have failed to score a point in a Super League game.

HULL FC were the weekend’s other winners, coming from 18-22 behind at half-time to beat EDINBURGH GIANTS 52-34.

Edinburgh are still awaiting their first win as a top-flight side, just like Sheffield Eagles. who had a bye round.

Results

Saturday 2 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Hull FC 52 Edinburgh Giants 34; Leeds Rhinos 28 London Roosters 52; Wigan Warriors 0 Halifax Panthers 68.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Batley Bulldogs 30 Castleford Tigers 32; York Knights 60 Wakefield Trinity 8.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Hereford Harriers 40 North Wales Crusaders 28; Widnes Vikings 28 Warrington Wolves 28.

Sunday 3 August

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Bradford Bulls 86 Hull KR 6.

Fixtures

Saturday 9 August

SUPER LEAGUE: Halifax Panthers v Sheffield Eagles; Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC; London Roosters v Wigan Warriors.

CHAMPIONSHIP EAST: Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls; Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR; York Knights v Batley Bulldogs.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEST: Rochdale Hornets v North Wales Crusaders; Warrington Wolves v Hereford Harriers.

REGIONAL SOUTH: Medway Dragons v Bedford Tigers.

Sunday 10 August

REGIONAL SOUTH: Brentwood Eels v Woodlands Warriors.

Table

Halifax Panthers 7 pts

London Roosters 7 pts

Leeds Rhinos 6 pts

Wigan Warriors 6 pts

Hull FC 4 pts

Sheffield Eagles 0 pts

Edinburgh Giants 0 pts