Where did it all go wrong for Wigan Warriors?

WIGAN WARRIORS’ inability to take control of a game they were dominating ultimately cost them a third successive Grand Final success.

The Warriors controlled the opening 20 minutes and could have been 12 points in front, but three key moments prevented that from happening.

The first try-scoring opportunity came in the seventh minute when Bevan French received the ball on the right, he turned the ball inside and all Liam Farrell had to do was catch and touch down – unfortunately for Wigan he could not keep hold and the chance went begging.

Six minutes later it looked like French had crossed for a try after great work from Liam Marshall. The video referee took a look, and although the stand-off was onside he failed to ground the ball correctly.

Things went from bad to worse very quickly for the Warriors. First, Brad O’Neill was sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Tyrone May.

Then from the penalty, they found themselves behind as Mikey Lewis danced his way over. Six minutes later, they extended their lead with Joe Burgess scoring against his former club.

In a half they were clearly in control of, they imploded and found themselves 10-2 down at the break after Adam Keighran got them on the score board after the hooter.

Wigan needed to be the first to score after the break, and they were with Harry Smith the recipient following a great break from Jai Field.

Many may have felt Wigan would go on and win the game from there, but it was the Robins who upped their game and took advantage of Wigan’s poor composure with the ball.

A penalty from Rhyse Martin, a try from Jez Litten and a late interception from Burgess saw Rovers end Wigan’s recent Super League dominance, but it was most certainly a bad day at the office for the Warriors.

Over the past few seasons, and even the 2025 campaign, Wigan’s attack has been so dominant. With the likes of Field, French, Marshall, Abbas Miski and Smith – the Warriors can create tries out of nothing at any point of the match.

This time their attacking prowess was not to be seen and poor handling in dry conditions proved to be their downfall.

Not only because French and Farrell dropped the ball when it was easier to score, but the amount of times Wigan coughed up possession in their own half looking for a miracle play.

Being honest, they never looked like coming up with a miracle play. Yes, the try from Smith was well carved out, but in the second half they failed to produce more moments like that and Hull KR’s defence just went through the motions.

The Warriors just looked flat in attack, and it is rare to see them make so many handling errors. Everyone has a bad day at the office, and unfortunately for Wigan theirs was on the biggest stage of them all.

Is this the end of Wigan’s purple patch when it comes to winning trophies? Personally, I do not think so. There is plenty of talent in this squad, but they were beaten by the better team on the day.

This is the first season since 2021 that the Warriors have failed to lift any silverware. It’s the first time Matt Peet has ended up trophyless, and the first time the coach has been beaten in a final.

Peet will be smarting from not just the defeat, but the performance as well. He will work his troops hard in the off-season and he will have them ready for a return to Old Trafford in 2026.