Whitehaven beat Goole Vikings after bomb-squad delay

GOOLE VIKINGS 22 WHITEHAVEN 36

JORDAN WEIR, Victoria Pleasure Grounds, Sunday

WHITEHAVEN scored four tries in the final quarter of an hour to turn a 22-12 deficit into a victory, with the returning Brad Brennan and Jackson Smith playing key roles.

The start of the game was delayed for almost 90 minutes after a suspicious package was found within the stadium and the police and a bomb disposal unit called.

Goole’s Connor Barley got the game’s opening points, diving in at the left corner on the back a fabulous move. Jack Miller stepped up to add the extras from out wide.

Whitehaven hit back following an uncharacteristic error by Tom Halliday in collecting a kick, allowing a scrum just ten metres out. The ball came left through several pairs of hands before Seth Woodend grounded. Ciaran Walker converted.

The contest remained tit for tat until just after the half hour, when back-to-back tries gave the Vikings a healthy advantage at the break.

Whitehaven gifted possession around the halfway line following a forward pass and Goole took advantage with a carbon copy of their first of the afternoon, allowing Barley to notch a double. Miller again goaled.

For the next try, Cooper Howlett was on the end of a perfectly-weighted Mackenzie Harman kick to score on the right for 16-6.

The second half started in the best possible fashion for the visitors as loanee Oliver Polec crashed over underneath the sticks following a fast start from the Cumbrians. Walker, from the tee, reduced the deficit to just four points.

However from the kick-off, Walker couldn’t collect cleanly and from the resulting set, Nick Staveley powered over from short range with Miller adding the extras for that 22-12 advantage.

The contest continued with the the battle even until a sustained period of pressure from Goole, during which Howlett looked to have grounded the ball from a Miller crossfield kick, but a decision of goal-line drop-out was awarded.

The insertion of forwards Brennan and Smith with just 15 minutes to go sparked a huge momentum swing in favour of Whitehaven.

The powerful running and fast rucks led to two set restarts in one set and Walker went over then converted.

He continued to have a hand in the points spree as Ethan Bickerdike swooped on a deft kick from the halfback, who added the goal to make it 24-22.

The points were secured with late scores from Brennan, from short range, and Dave Eccleston, on the right. Both were converted.

GAMESTAR: Prop Jack Arnold was magnificent in defeat for Goole, leading from the front in a tight contest.

GAMEBREAKER: The introduction of Brad Brennan and Jackson Smith in the final quarter turned the game in Whitehaven’s favour.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

33 Flynn Holden

2 Tom Halliday

3 Cooper Howlett

1 Josh Guzdek

18 Connor Barley

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Jack Miller

8 Jack Arnold

31 Will Jubb

13 Harry Aldous

35 Ewan Smith

4 Keenen Tomlinson

9 Jeylan Hodgson

Subs (all used)

5 Callum Shaw

12 Nick Staveley

24 Alex Holdstock

25 Brad Bullock

Tries: Barley (12, 33), Howlett (36), Staveley (45)

Goals: Miller 3/4

WHITEHAVEN

18 Cole Walker-Taylor

19 Dave Eccleston

2 Mitchell Todd

4 Ethan Bickerdike

28 Seth Woodend

6 Ciaran Walker

7 Jack Newbegin

16 Brad Brennan

9 Ellison Holgate

8 Jake Pearce

11 Connor Holliday

23 Ben Pearce

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

15 Ellis Nixon

24 Lewis Brown

27 Oliver Polec

35 Jackson Smith

Tries: Woodend (19), Polec (42), Walker (68), Bickerdike (71), Brennan (76), Eccleston (80)

Goals: Walker 6/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 12-6, 16-6; 16-12, 22-12, 22-18, 22-24, 22-30, 22-36

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of The Match

Vikings: Jack Arnold; Whitehaven: Ben Pearce

Penalty count: 6-9

Half-time: 16-6

Referee: Kevin Moore