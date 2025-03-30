Whitehaven on the rise after huge win in Cornwall

CORNWALL 6 WHITEHAVEN 78

JORDAN WEIR, Memorial Ground, Sunday

TWO players crossed four times as Whitehaven ran in 14 tries, eleven of them converted, against depleted Cornwall, who used only 15 players.

Captain and fullback Jordan Burns, who also landed three goals from three attempts, and Mason Lewthwaite, a close-season secondrow signing from Kells, each scored quadruples as Anthony Murray’s men made the 468-mile journey from Cumbria worthwhile.

Eight tries came within 40 minutes, meaning the match was over as a contest by the break.

The game started evenly, but once Burns scored the opening try on the right after Whitehaven were gifted a fresh set by an infringement at the ruck, the floodgates opened, even if former Cornwall back Cameron Brown couldn’t convert.

The visitors went over five times between the 14th and 25th minutes.

Burns got on the end of a Jack Newbegin break, Jordan Thomson found the line, Lewthwaite grabbed his first following a break by Thomson, then turned provider for Ethan Bickerdike to crash over, before Burns claimed his third after good work by Jay Weatherill.

Brown added the extras to four of them, meaning his side were averaging more than a point a minute.

The half-time hooter couldn’t come quickly enough for Cornwall, who shipped two more tries before it sounded.

Mitchell Todd, who moved into the centres as winger Henry Hadfield made his debut, was on the end of a left-to-right passing move and sidestepped Decarlo Trerise before grounding.

Then Lewthwaite benefited from backing up another break by Weatherill, who tagged on the two.

There was little relief for Cornwall in the second half, with two further Lewthwaite tries in the first four minutes.

He pierced a broken defensive line before rounding Max Lambourne to notch under the posts, then finished following a well-worked passing move between Aaron Turnbull and Newbegin. Weatherill goaled both for a three-from-three return.

In the middle of those two scores, Cornwall had Dylan Leney yellow carded for a hight tackle.

Whitehaven continued to look dangerous, and forced their way across the whitewash three more times before the hour.

Weatherill and Ellison Holgate got on the scoresheet either side of a second for Bickerdike. Connor Holliday converted the first of those before Burns slotted over the extras for the next two.

The home side stuck to their guns and a short kick-off paid off for them when after 63 minutes, Adam Rusling was the quickest to react when Holgate couldn’t clear a grubber. The try-scorer added the conversion.

However the final word went to Whitehaven as Burns crashed over from short range before adding the two.

GAMESTAR: Mason Lewthwaite. The secondrower has been in and out of the team, but was devastating at times and crossed for four times.

GAMEBREAKER: Whitehaven’s five tries between the 14th and 25th minutes.

MATCHFACTS

CORNWALL

11 Max Lambourne

5 Mackenzie Cumming

16 Decarlo Trerise

24 Kyle Jacobson

21 Henry Symonds

27 Ben Dean

25 Adam Rusling

19 Josh Rhodes

26 Nathan Conroy

10 Harry Boots

13 David Weetman

12 Darcy Simpson

17 Elijah Simpson

Subs

22 Jake Lloyd

6 Dylan Leney

18 Kyle Marvin (not used)

23 Callum Abbot (not used)

Tries: Rusling (63)

Goals: Rusling 1/1

Sin bin: Leney (42) – high tackle.

WHITEHAVEN

1 Jordan Burns

5 Jay Weatherill

4 Ethan Bickerdike

32 Mitchell Todd

2 Henry Hadfield

7 Jack Newbegin

20 Cameron Brown

10 Jordan Thomson

14 Luke Collins

8 Jake Pearce

11 Connor Holliday

15 Mason Lewthwaite

13 Jack Kellett

Subs (all used)

9 Ellison Holgate

18 Aaron Turnbull

16 Brad Brennan

21 Ellis Nixon

Tries: Burns (9, 14, 25, 66), Thomson (18), Lewthwaite (20, 39, 41, 44), Bickerdike (23, 57), Todd (31), Weatherill (51), Holgate (59)

Goals: Brown 4/7, Weatherill 3/3, Holliday 1/1, Burns 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22, 0-28, 0-32, 0-36, 0-42; 0-48, 0-54, 0-60, 0-66, 0-72, 6-72, 6-78

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cornwall: David Weetman; Whitehaven: Mason Lewthwaite

Penalty count: 3-5

Half-time: 0-42

Referee: Denton Arnold