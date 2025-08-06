Whitehaven to clarify club shareholding after fan scheme

WHITEHAVEN’S board of directions have called a special general meeting this week to clarify the shareholding at the club.

It relates to a scheme in 2023 where fans were invited to purchase shares in the club to help secure its future.

A total of 2,260 shares were purchased at the time, and these must now be ratified and duly issued via a special resolution at the SGM, announced by order of the board and director Dave Pennington.

The meeting is only open to those who were shareholders on December 31, 2022.

A club statement said: “We hope at the meeting on the 8th that the Share Issue held in 2023 will be ratified and all those who bought shares at that time will then be able to attend future Special and Annual General Meetings.”

Back in 2023, the club launched the share scheme to generate much needed funds and to give supporters more of a say, as well as contributing to a sustainability strategy.

The meeting will take place this Friday, August 8, at 7pm in the Gary Purdham Suite at The Ortus Rec.