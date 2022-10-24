Why alleged ‘testicle squeeze’ on Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley has gone unpunished

THE World Cup has been full of incredible moments so far with skill, physicality and toughness in abundance.

In Ireland’s feisty clash against Lebanon at the weekend, however, there were a number of flashpoints that threatened to erupt throughout the game, not least an incident that involved Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley pointing a number of times at a Lebanon player for an alleged indiscretion.

On the footage, Bentley could be seen clearly mouthing ‘he grabbed my b*lls’ with the incident being put on report by referee Adam Gee.

The Rugby League World Cup Match Review Panel cited the issue as a ‘testicle squeeze’ involving Cedars’ prop Kayne Kalache in the 31st minute of Ireland’s 32-14 loss.

That being said, Kalache has been given an ‘NFA’ which means ‘No Further Action’ with the Match Review Panel revealing why.

The minutes state: “Footage inconclusive. Player appears to push off opponent to regain feet. Contact accidental.”

Two Ireland players have, however, been banned for that game including two charges for Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne and one for Gold Coast Titans forward Jaimin Jolliffe.