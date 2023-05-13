Why Konrad Hurrell isn’t playing for St Helens in Super League clash with Salford Red Devils

ST HELENS are in the midst of taking on Salford Red Devils in a live Super League clash on Channel 4.

Salford raced into a 12-0 lead before James Bell scored to bring the home side back into the contest as the Red Devils led 12-6 at half-time.

However, Saints fans were concerned about the absence of Konrad Hurrell out wide with Ben Davies and Will Hopoate in the centres.

Head coach Paul Wellens explained why the Tongan international wasn’t playing.

“Konrad has a bit of neck problem,” Wellens said before the game.

“He will get a specialist to have a look at it next week. Hopefully it won’t be too long but I can’t really give more information on that now.”