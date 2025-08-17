Widnes Vikings complete fine win at Barrow Raiders

BARROW RAIDERS 14 WIDNES VIKINGS 20

PADDY McATEER, Northern Competitions Stadium, Sunday

WIDNES took the points back down the M6 with a fine win over the Raiders and pushed Barrow into ninth place in the table.

The Vikings were sharper than the home side moving onto the ball at pace and forcing Barrow into continuous defending. For long periods Barrow held firm but four second half tries sealed victory for the Vikings.

Barrow went in at the break 8-0 to the good, but once Tom Gilmore and Matty Fozard started to dictate, there was only going to be one winner, despite a frantic last two minutes from the home side which could have salvaged a draw.

The Vikings forwards got the better of the home side, running hard and direct before bringing their back line into play. Jordan Johnstone was to the fore in several raids for the Vikings as he put pressure on the Raiders defence.

Widnes were first to threaten when a neat kick downfield saw Jake Maizen swoop and head for the line only for Tee Ritson to pull off a try saving tackle. Then, when Dan Murray drove for the line three Barrow defenders blocked his path.

More pressure saw Will Roberts release Maizen who sent Joe Edge to the line only for Ritson to force him into touch.

Barrow eventually took play deep with Ryan Johnston feeding Jarrad Stack who was taken high in the tackle. Barrow chose to go for goal and Brad Walker sent the ball between the posts to give them a two point lead.

A further raid came to an end minutes later. Ryan Brown drove hard to the line followed by Aiden Doolan who fed Stack, who in trying to offload gave possession to the visitors.

Barrow increased their lead on 33 minutes when Brad Walker and Johnston worked play to the left and Ritson managed to dot the ball down despite three defenders hanging on to him. Brad Walker tagged on the goal. This lifted Barrow with Finn McMillan running strong prior to Doolan being held up over the line.

Johnston did manage to cross the line, but a try was disallowed for obstruction in the build up. Then Ritson once more was called upon to make a try saving tackle when Edge broke clear, but the Raiders went in ahead 8-0 at the break.

Two minutes into the second half Charlie Emslie made good yards but lacked support. Shane Toal then made progress with a cross field run but was dragged into touch.

Widnes gained possession to go in for the first of their four tries with swift play enabling Maizen to spin out of a tackle to dot the ball down, but Gilmore failed to convert.

From this point on the Vikings were looking much livelier with strong attacking play.

Johnston was sin binned on 52 minutes for talking out of turn, but the remaining 12 kept the Vikings at bay with some last ditch tackling.

More pressure came with Fozard crossing the Barrow line only to bounce the ball. However he soon made amends, catching the home defence cold to glide through from close range, Will Roberts converting to put Widnes ahead for the first time.

And when Johnston put in a high ball to the Vikings line, Edge gathered to outpace the home cover in a 80 metre dash to the line for Will Roberts to convert pushing the score out to 8-16 and leaving an uphill task for Barrow.

Nick Gregson went in for a fine unconverted try on 76 minutes, sealing the Vikings win, though Barrow rallied and were rewarded when Joe Bullock forced his way over for Brad Walker to convert. In a frantic last minute, Barrow pressed for a score to earn a draw but couldn’t find a way through.

GAMESTAR: Matty Fozard when coming on as substitute was untouchable.

GAMEBREAKER: Nick Gregson’s late try making it 8-20.

MATCHFACTS

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

2 Andrew Bulman

4 Luke Broadbent

5 Shane Toal

30 Tee Ritson

6 Brad Walker

7 Ryan Johnston

23 Joe Bullock

14 Aaron Smith

8 Tom Walker

11 Ellis Robson

24 Jarrad Stack

13 Ryan King

Subs (all used)

25 Aiden Doolan

32 Ryan Brown

16 Charlie Emslie

21 Finn McMillan

Tries: Ritson (33), Bullock (76)

Goals: B Walker 3/3

VIKINGS

33 Jake Maizen

4 Joe Edge

3 Matty Fleming

1 Jack Owens

28 Jon Bennison

27 Will Roberts

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

13 Morgan McWhirter

17 Max Roberts

23 Ben Condon

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Fozard

16 Adam Lawton

20 Lewis Hall

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Maizen (47), Fozard (64), Edge (69), Gregson (76)

Goals: Gilmore 0/1, W Roberts 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0; 8-4, 8-10, 8-16, 8-20, 14-20

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Raiders: Ryan Brown; Vikings: Matty Fozard

Penalty count: 6-7

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Liam Rush

Attendance: 2,120