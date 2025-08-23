Widnes Vikings continue revival at Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 14 WIDNES VIKINGS 30

SAM BROCKSOM, Millennium Stadium, Saturday

WIDNES extended their winning run to four matches as they overcame an in-form Featherstone side to reduce their gap to the play-offs, at least temporarily, to just one point.

In a conservative opening quarter from both sides, Featherstone tried to lay a platform, but too many unforced errors stopped any chance of momentum.

Calum Turner and Ben Reynolds couldn’t quite have the effect that the injured Ryan Hampshire has had in recent weeks, with poor kicks not providing any sort of threat.

Widnes battled hard in the opening half and reaped the rewards. A break from Dan Murray 16 minutes into the contest saw the prop one-on-one with fullback Caleb Aekins. Murray was brought down, but a quick play-the-ball allowed Tom Gilmore to place a delicate kick through to Matty Fleming, who touched down.

Dec Patton added the conversion to give the Vikings a 6-0 lead.

After a couple of line breaks that eventually came to nothing, Featherstone got their only try of the half, capitalising on a Vikings error.

Dropping the ball close to their own line, a Rovers scrum 10 metres out allowed for a shift play right, with Gareth Gale scoring a walk-in on the edge. Reynolds couldn’t add the extras, leaving the scores 4-6 after 25 minutes.

The final try of the half came from the away side, as once more a line break through the middle set a platform to score.

Jake Maizen was in support of Matty Fozard and after finding space was brought down 15 metres out. Widnes used the advantage to spread the ball right, before a kick from Jack Owens found Mike Butt to score in the corner.

Patton added the tough conversion, making the half-time score 4-12.

The second half couldn’t have started any worse for the home side, conceding less than 90 seconds into the restart. Widnes’ mid-season signing Ben Condon continued his impressive form, as a crash ball saw the Australian score his fourth try in seven matches. Patton was on target to increase the lead to 14 points.

Gilmore then set up Owens for a try, as the centre came charging back in-field before receiving a short ball from his halfback to dive over with Patton again on target.

Twenty points down with as many minutes to go, a comeback could have been on the cards. Danny Addy scored from close range thanks to a short pass from Reynolds, before Gale added a second when another set move out to his wing allowed the rangy speedster to cross for a double.

With Reynolds converting the first try, the gap was reduced to 10, but with only five minutes left on the clock it was too little, too late.

It was not meant to be for Paul Cooke’s side, who were inflicted further pain on the final play of the game.

After the hooter had sounded, Featherstone’s players all stopped, not realising that play was still ongoing. Saints loanee Jon Bennison took advantage, racing 70 metres to score under the posts before Patton added the simple conversion.

GAMESTAR: Adam Lawton’s imposing presence off the bench either side of half-time allowed Widnes to dominate in the middle of the park.

GAMEBREAKER: Ben Condon’s try 90 seconds into the second half, followed by a Rovers kick-off out on the full, gave Widnes full confidence they could go on and win the game.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Derrell Olpherts

24 Bailey O’Connor

29 James Glover

5 Gareth Gale

6 Ben Reynolds

22 Calum Turner

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

16 King Vuniyayawa

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

20 Josh Hardcastle

21 Jordan Williams

37 Nathan Wilde

Tries: Gale (23, 75), Addy (61)

Goals: Reynolds 1/3

VIKINGS

33 Jake Maizen

5 Mike Butt

1 Jack Owens

3 Matty Fleming

28 Jon Bennison

19 Dec Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

13 Morgan McWhirter

17 Max Roberts

23 Ben Condon

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Fozard

16 Adam Lawton

20 Lewis Hall

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Fleming (16), Butt (37), Condon (42), Owens (49), Bennison (80)

Goals: Patton 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 4-6, 4-12; 4-18, 4-24, 10-24, 14-24, 14-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Nathan Wilde; Vikings: Adam Lawton

Penalty count: 3-6

Half-time: 4-12

Referee: Matty Lynn