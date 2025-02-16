Widnes Vikings fight back for impressive win at Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 14 WIDNES VIKINGS 18

PETER BIRD, Stade Ernest-Wallon, Saturday

WIDNES brushed aside one of the title favourites in an impressive start to the new Championship season.

Toulouse led by eight points going into the final quarter but tries by Matt Fleming and Ryan Lannon secured a comeback victory.

Allan Coleman was a happy man, and the Vikings coach said: “We looked strong and held firm under pressure – it was a good display.”

Toulouse struggled to settle but managed to keep their opponents at bay in the first quarter. Widnes, inspired by Dec Patton with solid support around him, finally broke the deadlock on 23 minutes.

The hosts were unable to defend a scrum 15 metres out as a quick break from Patton surprised the French defence and centre Max Roberts burst through unopposed to score just to the right of the posts.

Tom Gilmore added the extras but then Toulouse, visibly shaken by the score, perked up and dominated possession.

Three minutes later, an excellent break from fullback Olly Ashall-Bott ended with his looping pass to winger Paul Ulberg, who dropped the ball with the corner flag in sight.

Olympique deservedly levelled the scores in the 33rd minute as a clever pass left from Ashall-Bott found Reubenn Rennie running strongly from ten metres out to crash over, and Jake Shorrocks kicked well.

A couple of minutes later, a glorious chance was missed by the French as Shorrocks tried to go it alone from 20 metres out only to be caught on the line with better options open to him.

With the French in the ascendancy before the break the Vikings defended well but carelessly conceded a penalty in front of the posts as the hooter was about to sound. Shorrocks kicked the goal to give his side a narrow lead going into the sheds.

Toulouse continued where they left off and looked to have scored in their first attack of the second period as the lively Ashall-Bott broke quickly from his own half and fed hooker Calum Gahan, with prop Maxime Stefani pushing over only to see his four-pointer ruled out with another fumble.

Widnes kept their concentration and felt they had weathered the storm until a grubber kick on the last on 56 minutes from Ulberg ended with Ashall-Bott getting to the ball before a couple of defenders to score. Shorrocks kicked well again from wide left to give some daylight between the sides.

The French side were on top and looked in control, but the Vikings’ fightback began when second-rower Rhodri Lloyd supplied the perfect pass out left where centre Fleming, in loads of space, cantered to the line.

An excellent conversion from Gilmore out wide closed to gap to only two points and, with eleven minutes remaining, sub Lannon crashed under the posts as a tired-looking defence failed to pick up Patton’s sharp inside pass, and Gilmore made the easy kick.

Toulouse looked to have scored with three minutes remaining, but winger Benjamin Laguerre knocked on as he landed in the right corner and Widnes hung on at the death to claim the points.

Olympique coach Sylvain Houles was disappointed with the outcome: “We had chances but errors cost us dearly.”

GAMESTAR: Widnes second-rower Danny Langtree looked solid throughout.

GAMEBREAKER: With eleven minutes left, Ryan Lennon broke the Toulouse resolve to win the game.

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Paul Ulberg

3 Reubenn Rennie

5 Paul Marcon

19 Benjamin Laguerre

13 Anthony Marion

7 Jake Shorrocks

10 James Roumanos

9 Calum Gahan

17 Rob Butler

4 Mathieu Jussaume

11 Maxime Stefani

15 Joe Cator

Subs (all used)

14 Baptiste Rodriguez

17 Joe Bretherton

20 Greg Richards

12 Dominique Peyroux

Tries: Rennie (33), Ashall-Bott (56)

Goals: Shorrocks 3/3

VIKINGS

6 Joe Lyons

30 Alfie Johnson

17 Max Roberts

3 Matt Fleming

5 Mike Butt

19 Dec Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

15 Liam Bent

14 Matt Fozard

8 Dan Murray

11 Rhodri Lloyd

12 Danny Langtree

10 Martyn Reilly

Subs (all used)

18 Nick Gregson

16 Liam Kirk

21 Gavin Bennion

13 Ryan Lannon

Tries: Roberts (23), Fleming (64), Lannon (69)

Goals: Gilmore 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 8-6; 14-6, 14-12, 14-18

Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Olly Ashall-Bott; Vikings: Danny Langtree

Penalty count: 5-5

Half-time: 8-6

Referee: Ashley Cox

Attendance: 2,133