Widnes Vikings pull away from Hunslet to maintain play-off challenge

WIDNES VIKINGS 40 HUNSLET 12

JAMES GORDON, DCBL Stadium, Sunday

WIDNES recorded their fifth successive victory but had to stay patient against a spirited Hunslet side.

The final scoreline didn’t reflect the effort of the Championship basement boys, particularly in the first half, when despite being on the wrong side of an 8-1 penalty count they only trailed by four.

A neat offload close to the line by Matt Fleming put Jon Bennison over on 13 minutes to open the scoring for the Vikings, who named the same 17 that beat Featherstone last time out.

Lee Gaskell’s kicking game, often going early at both ends of the pitch, helped to keep Hunslet in the contest, as did their hard-working middle unit as Widnes struggled to find any fluidity in attack.

Hunslet got their reward midway through the first half when Bradford loanee Finley Balback ghosted through close to the line after a Widnes knock-on had gifted them field position.

Such was the nature of the game, that Widnes coach Allan Coleman made a rare quadruple change on the half hour mark to try and spark Widnes into life, and it worked as one of the interchanges, Adam Lawton, scattered the Hunslet defence and off the next tackle, a delayed Dec Patton pass put Jake Maizen over.

The visitors otherwise frustrated the hosts. Max Roberts was held up short and Nick Gregson was held up over the line under the posts on the stroke of half time, but Widnes kept their composure.

An error by Jowitt early in the second half put Hunslet under immediate pressure, and eventually it told. It took a solo effort from Jack Owens, fending off his man and scampering home from 30 metres, to break their resolve after five minutes. Gaskell’s risk and reward kicking then backfired as his short kick-off failed to make the 10, and Widnes went back-to-back as Lawton burst through and all of a sudden Widnes had opened up a 16-point lead.

Lawton added his second try on 54 minutes, tackles after Tom Gilmore had been held up over the line by Jowitt after a long-range Mike Butt break.

Hunslet were still having the odd look at the Widnes line, Maizen holding Ethan Wood up over the line, and their scrambling defence at the other end was still frustrating Widnes. Lawton, Bennison and Roberts all went close on the same tackle, before Matty Fozard sneaked over from dummy-half.

Zach McSwiney repaid the favour with a similar score at the other end on 69 minutes to break Widnes’ second-half clean sheet.

But they had the final say, Roberts breaking through five minutes from time and although he squandered the opportunity to put Morgan McWhirter in under the posts, he managed to get an offload away for Maizen to grab his second score to move Widnes up to seventh in the table ahead of a trip to play-off rivals Halifax this weekend.

GAMESTAR: Adam Lawton made a big impact off the bench and he grabbed two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Jack Owens’ early second-half score set up a comfortable finish for Widnes.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

33 Jake Maizen

5 Mike Butt

1 Jack Owens

3 Matt Fleming

28 Jon Bennison

19 Declan Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

13 Morgan McWhirter

17 Max Roberts

23 Ben Condon

20 Lewis Hall

Subs (all used)

14 Matty Fozard

16 Adam Lawton

18 Nick Gregson

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Bennison (13), Maizen (34, 75), Owens (44), Lawton (45, 54), Fozard (63)

Goals: Patton 6/7

HUNSLET

4 Billy Jowitt

5 Mackenzie Turner

1 James Watson

39 Ryan Westerman

21 Coby Nichol

38 Lee Gaskell

42 Finley Balback

15 Liam Carr

10 Matthew Fletcher

31 Kevin Larroyer

11 Ethan Wood

22 Harrison Gilmore

18 Brad Clavering

Subs (all used)

8 Harvey Hallas

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

28 Zach McSwiney

40 Joe Ward

Tries: Balback (19), McSwiney (69)

Goals: Jowitt 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6, 10-6; 16-6, 22-6, 28-6, 34-6, 34-12, 40-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Adam Lawton; Hunslet: Lee Gaskell

Penalty count: 3-9

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Ryan Cox

Attendance: 3,025