Widnes Vikings retain ‘Mr Consistent’ as former star lined up for return

WIDNES VIKINGS have agreed a one-year contract extension with centre Max Roberts amid reports they want to bring prop Jay Chapelhow back to his hometown club.

Wigan development product Roberts, 24, moved from Swinton in 2023 having previously played for Oldham.

“Max is Mr Consistent in our team, and he’ll play any position and not let you down,” said coach Allan Coleman, who has his sights set on a play-off berth.

“He loves the club and all the people here, and I think his best years are still ahead of him.”

Chapelhow, 29, and his twin brother Ted both came through the old Widnes Academy and spent six seasons on the first-team scene before then playing alongside each other at Newcastle Thunder and their current cub Oldham.

While Ted has penned a two-year contract extension at Boundary Park, Jay looks set to make a move.