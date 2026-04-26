Widnes Vikings v Halifax Panthers Match Preview & Team Squads

WIDNES VIKINGS come into the game after an impressive 50-10 victory over Dewsbury Rams in the first round of the 1895 Cup and they face a Halifax team that performed creditably in a delayed Round 5 Championship game last Sunday, going down 26-20 at Barrow Raiders.

The Vikings have six wins from their nine league games so far and their coach Allan Coleman (pictured above) has made just one change from the squad that faced the Rams, with Frank Sergent coming in for Nick Gregson.

Panthers coach Kyle Eastmond brings back Ben Tibbs, Riley Thompson, Darius Carter and newcomer Delaine Gitttens, who has joined the Panthers on a permanent deal from Workington Town.

SQUADS

Vikings: 2 Mike Butt, 3 Jack Owens, 4 Joe Edge, 5 Ryan Ince, 6 Joe Lyons, 7 Tom Gilmore, 8 Daniel Murray, 9 Jordan Johnstone, 11 Sam Wilde, 12 Max Roberts, 14 Matty Fozard, 15 Lewis Hall, 16 Danny Langtree, 18 Morgan McWhirter, 19 Adam Lawton, 21 James Chapelhow, 23 Nathan Connell, 24 Frank Sergent, 25 Kieran Taylor, 28 Jack Houghton, 30 Leon Hayes

Outs: 13 Nick Gregson,

Ins: 24 Frank Sergent,

Panthers: 2 Ben Tibbs, 3 Ben Will, 5 Alfie Lindsey, 6 Jesse Soric, 7 Curtis Davies, 8 Will Calcott, 9 Adam O’Brien, 11 Ben Crooks, 12 Owen McCarron, 13 Jacob Fairbank, 14 Riley Thompson, 15 Connor Davies, 16 Jimmy Morgan, 18 Hugo Salabio, 19 Zack McComb, 20 Vila Halafihi, 21 Ben Forster, 22 Darius Carter,

Outs: 1 Will Brough, 24 Matty Fletcher, Delaine Gittens,

Ins: 2 Ben Tibbs, 14 Riley Thompson, 22 Darius Carter, Delaine Gittens,

Referee: Ryan Cox

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Halifax 16, Widnes 14 (ChR25, 7/9/25)

Widnes 24, Halifax 24 (ChR13, 15/6/25)

Halifax 20, Widnes 24 (ChR16, 21/7/24)

Widnes 40, Halifax 14 (ChR4, 14/4/24)

Halifax 26, Widnes 28 (ChR23, 27/8/23)

Widnes 42, Halifax 14 (ChR4, 27/2/23)

Widnes 4, Halifax 32 (ChR26, 5/9/22)

Halifax 8, Widnes 9 (ChR3, 13/2/22)

Widnes 25, Halifax 6 (ChR18, 22/8/21)

Halifax 17, Widnes 16 (ChR12, 4/7/21)

SAM WILDE needs one appearance to reach 150 for Widnes Vikings.

​ – First spell: 2017 (loan), 2 appearances

​ – Debut: Wakefield Trinity (MW) (SL) (L34-12) (Second row) (20 May, 2017)

​ – Second spell: 2018-2020, 64 appearances

​ – Second debut: Castleford Tigers (a) (SL) (L13-12) (Substitute) (11 February, 2018)

​ – Third spell: 2022-2024, 76 appearances

​- Third debut: London Broncos (a) (Ch) (W34-12) (Second row) (30 January, 2022)

​ – Fourth spell: 2026, 7 appearances

​- Fourth debut: London Broncos (a) (Ch) (L44-12) (Second row, 1 try) (18 January, 2026)

MATTY FLEMING needs one appearance to reach 100 for Widnes Vikings.

​ – Debut: London Broncos (a) (Ch) (W34-12) (Centre) (30 January, 2022)