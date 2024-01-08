Wigan Warriors announce brilliant ticket sales for World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers

WIGAN WARRIORS’ World Club Challenge Cup clash with Penrith Panthers continues to sell tickets at a rapid rate with over 19,000 people set to flock to the DW Stadium on Saturday 24 February.

The cream of the NRL and Super League crop will do battle against each other in the UK, with the Panthers agreeing to travel after hosting the event last year in Australia.

The fixture will take place live on Sky Sports after Wigan’s 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons in the Super League Grand Final last year.

Meanwhile, Penrith were victorious over Brisbane Broncos in the NRL Grand Final.

It’s also set to be a special occasion with Wigan and Penrith meeting 32 years ago at Anfield with the former running out 21-4 winners over their Australian opponents.

The Warriors will be aiming to secure their ninth World Club Challenge success having succeeded in 1987, 1991, 1993 and most recently in 2017. It will be the Panthers’ fourth World Club Challenge appearance.

🌍 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗘 🎟 Ticket sales for the Betfred World Club Challenge at the @DWStadium have now hit 19,000! Secure your seats for the ‘Clash of the Champions’!👉 https://t.co/2uj9vQO7Id#WWRL #WorldClubChallenge pic.twitter.com/eZRXm9mslc — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) January 5, 2024

