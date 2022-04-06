Wigan Warriors boss gives injury update on key players ahead of Challenge Cup clash

Wigan Warriors will give both Willie Isa and Liam Marshall “as long as they need” to prove they can play in Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at Wakefield Trinity.

Both players picked up injuries in Wigan’s win over Hull FC in Super League last week, with back-row Isa having a shoulder issue and Liam Marshall a hamstring problem.

Neither have been ruled out of this weekend’s knockout tie and have a chance of playing in the game, according to Warriors head coach Matt Peet.

And centre Iain Thornley is also in contention for a first appearance for the first team since the opening round of the season, having recovered from an ankle injury to feature for the Reserves last week.

“Willie and Liam are in the mix, they’re training well and we’ll give them as long as they need to prove their fitness,” said Peet.

“They’re two important players for us so we don’t have a decision on them yet.

“Other than that we are really healthy. Iain Thornley played 40 minutes in the Reserves so he comes back into contention.”

Wigan have had a strong start to the season with seven wins from eight across all competitions and will have eyes on winning the first trophy of the year in the form of the Challenge Cup.

They saw off fellow Super League opposition in the last round by beating Salford Red Devils, but Peet expects a really strong test from a Wakefield side that have now won their last four in league and cup.

“They’re a really good team, I think they’re a team you would pay to watch,” lauded the Wigan boss of Willie Poching’s outfit.

“They’re a team you know can trouble you at any point, they play a really good style. They’ve got class all over the field.”