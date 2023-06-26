Wigan Warriors playmaker Cade Cust attracting interest as Super League club considers options

WIGAN WARRIORS playmaker Cade Cust is attracting interest as the Super League club considers its options.

Cust is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season but he does have an option in his favour – something which Wigan are unlikely to take up, League Express understands.

However, that doesn’t mean that the former Manly Sea Eagles star will leave the DW Stadium with the Warriors considering a potentially separate deal to keep Cust at the club.

It is set to be an interesting time for Cust, with the 24-year-old courting interest from the NRL – the competition in which he debuted for Manly back in 2019.

With the Sea Eagles, the Australian made 27 appearances in three seasons before leaving for Wigan in a bid to increase his game time instead of playing a number 14 role off the bench.

Since then, Cust has a Challenge Cup winners’ medal in his locker, but has found opportunities difficult to come by in 2023 due to injury and form – a predicament which has seen Wigan head coach Matt Peet utilise Cust as a substitute hooker.

That’s a role that the 24-year-old is indeed accustomed to following his spell with the Sea Eagles, but with Kruise Leeming now signing for the club from the Gold Coast Titans, the chances of that role being utilised are slim.