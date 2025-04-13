Wigan Warriors put London Broncos to the sword in Chiswick

LONDON BRONCOS 0 WIGAN WARRIORS 44

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Chiswick RFC, Sunday

WIGAN WARRIORS did all the damage in the first half as they put Championship side London Broncos to the sword with a nine-try victory in the capital.

The home defence worked hard in the opening 15 minutes, letting Wigan in just once with Mary Coleman crossing – Jenna Foubister converted – but they were then hit with a rapid double when Eva Hunter and Emily Veivers crossed within the space of three minutes.

With the Broncos starting to miss more tackles and not gaining much territory will ball in hand, Wigan took advantage as Shaniah Power increased their lead midway through the half.

The Australian’s younger sister Tiana Power added a fifth Wigan try just after the half-hour mark, with Foubister adding a third goal.

With the clock counting down to half-time Kaitlin Hilton went over for an unconverted score to make it 30-0 at the break.

The Broncos managed to get a bit more of a foothold in the game in the second half and held Wigan at bay for larger spells.

But Molly Jones crossed on 50 minutes, before Hilton got her second five minutes later, with Foubister adding another conversion.

Wigan were then kept scoreless for almost 20 minutes before Tiana Power grabbed her second with five minutes left.

BRONCOS: 1 Courtney Treco, 2 Rosie Cairns, 3 Nicole Kennedy, 4 Katie Wallis, 5 Becky Smart, 6 Jemma King, 7 Jade Walker, 8 Ellie Hunt-Pain, 9 Polly Roberts, 10 Emily Hughes, 11 Ellie Taylor, 12 Lauren Mueller, 13 Kathryn Salter. Subs (all used): 14 Iona McCusker, 15 Rebecca Kemball, 16 Caitlin Keefe, 17 Chloe Allcorn

WARRIORS: 3 Georgia Wilson, 26 Tiana Power, 23 Kaitlin Hilton, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 1 Grace Banks, 8 Mary Coleman, 19 Remi Wilton, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 11 Eva Hunter, 10 Shaniah Power, 13 Megan Williams. Subs (all used): 17 Emily Veivers, 9 Carys Marsh, 14 Rachel Thompson, 15 Cerys Jones

Tries: Coleman (6), E Hunter (15), Veivers (18), S Power (23), T Power (35, 75), Hilton (38, 55), M Jones (50); Goals: Foubister 4/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 0-20, 0-26, 0-30; 0-34, 0-40, 0-44

Half-time: 0-30