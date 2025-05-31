Wigan Warriors roll on with big win at Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS 12 WIGAN WARRIORS 34

LORRAINE MARSDEN, AMT Headingley, Saturday

WIGAN once again proved themselves the entertainers of the Women’s Super League with another dominant performance.

Molly Jones led the way with three of Wigan’s eight tries as they outplayed a Leeds side still awaiting their first league win of the season.

Ruby Walker returned for an injury-hit Leeds after missing last weekend’s defeat at York, while there was a new name on the Rhinos teamsheet in Shannon Brown, formerly Lacey before getting married last week.

By contrast, and in spite of their Challenge Cup final appearance just a week away, Denis Betts was able to name a full-strength side, with Rachel Thompson replacing Rease Casey on the bench in the only change to the Wigan line-up that beat Leeds 44-14 in the semi-final earlier in the month.

In that last encounter much of the damage was done when Wigan scored a couple of early tries and built momentum from there, and it was a similar story this time – crossing twice in the opening ten minutes.

The first came after back-to-back penalties, the first for a high shot and the second for offside, took Wigan to within 20 metres of the line. After Isabel Rowe’s short pass almost put Georgia Wilson over, the play was switched to the left and when Leeds didn’t deal with a loose ball, Jones cleaned up and went over for her first.

When Leeds coughed up possession once again just minutes later, Wigan found themselves just 10 metres out and neat play saw Grace Banks and Jenna Foubister link up to allow Ellise Derbyshire to race in at the corner.

Leeds were trying their best to get a foothold into the game and when Mel Howard kicked a 40/20, they thought they had their chance. But another error on the first play handed possession back to Wigan and just minutes later, and following more Leeds mistakes, the Warriors had worked the ball back up field and Jones burst through the Rhinos defence with ease to grab her second.

Minutes later, excellent work down the right saw Shaniah Power and Wilson link up to send Anna Davies over in her first league appearance of the season. Each of Rowe’s conversion attempts had gone wide, but Wigan still held a 16-0 lead.

With the half-hour mark approaching, Howard’s 70-metre break gave Leeds another chance at finally getting on the scoresheet, but Wigan’s defence held firm.

But with the half-time hooter imminent, Leeds kept applying pressure and it paid off when a short ball from Howard sent Lucy Murray crashing over. Howard added the extras to make it 6-16 at the break.

When the Rhinos were unable to make an early spell of possession count soon after the break, Eva Hunter’s pass out to the left saw Jones complete her hat-trick.

Leeds created chances but couldn’t find the cutting edge needed to finish them off, and were made to pay once again as Wigan took full advantage.

First Remi Wilton crashed over close to the posts, just a minute after returning to the field, with Rowe adding her first and only successful conversion of the game.

Then seven minutes later, Hunter burst through and raced over 30 metres to touch down.

The final ten minutes saw Banks burst through to keep her scoring run going, before Leeds got a late consolation through Howard, who converted her own score.

GAMESTAR: With three tries, Molly Jones was a treat in attack all afternoon.

GAMEBREAKER: Remi Wilton’s try after 55 minutes just about ended Leeds’ hopes of taking anything from the game.

MATCHFACTS

RHINOS

4 Evie Cousins

18 Liv Whitehead

5 Sophie Nuttall

17 Jenna Greening

24 Tally Bryer

6 Mel Howard

7 Ruby Walker

15 Ella Donnelly

9 Keara Bennett

10 Izzy Northrop

12 Lucy Murray

11 Shannon Brown

13 Bethan Dainton

Subs (all used)

14 Ruby Bruce

16 Kaiya Glynn

20 Elle Frain

21 Grace Short

Tries: Murray (37), Howard (72)

Goals: Howard 2/2

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

4 Molly Jones

5 Ellise Derbyshire

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

20 Holly Speakman

11 Eva Hunter

10 Shaniah Power

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

12 Vicky Molyneux

14 Rachel Thompson

17 Emily Veivers

Tries: M Jones (6, 21, 47), Derbyshire (10), Davies (23), Wilton (55), E Hunter (62), Banks (70)

Goals: Rowe 1/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-12, 0-16, 6-16; 6-20, 6-26, 6-30, 6-34, 12-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Rhinos: Mel Howard; Warriors: Molly Jones

Penalty count: 3-5

Half-time: 6-16

Referee: Lucas Seal