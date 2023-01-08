Willie Isa happy to be guided by old Wigan Warriors mate Tommy Leuluai

WILLIE ISA is looking forward to former team-mate Tommy Leuluai’s input as a coach as Wigan Warriors restart their bid to put the brakes on arch-rivals St Helens’ Super League domination.

The Warriors won the Challenge Cup last year, with Leuluai figuring in the dramatic 16-14 final win over Huddersfield at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Isa missed out with a shoulder problem).

But they were disappointed to exit the play-offs at the semi-final stage (Leeds won 20-8 at the DW Stadium), and are eyeing a first Grand Final appearance since 2020 and first title since 2018 in Matty Peet’s second season as head coach.

Saints have been champions in all four campaigns since Wigan beat Warrington 12-4 at Old Trafford.

Former New Zealand international halfback or hooker Leuluai, 37, who also played in that match, retired at the end of last season, calling time on a fine 20-year career which took in two spells at both Wigan and New Zealand Warriors and one at London Broncos.

He was part of the New Zealand coaching team at the World Cup as former Wigan coach Michael Maguire’s side made the semi-finals and pushed Australia all the way before going down 16-14 at Elland Road, Leeds.

Leuluai is now working alongside Peet and his other assistant Sean O’Loughlin, with Chairman Ian Lenagan predicting: “I’m sure he will have a highly-successful career in coaching.”

Isa, who turned 33 on New Year’s Day and like Leuluai was born in Auckland, played for New Zealand in their World Cup warm-up match against Leeds at Headingley, having previously represented Samoa (Leuluai made a farewell appearance for the Kiwis).

The former Penrith Panthers, Melbourne Storm, Castleford and Widnes man is preparing for his eighth campaign at Wigan, having featured 22 times last year.

With the arrival of experienced centres Toby King (on a season-long loan from Warrington) and Jake Wardle (from Huddersfield on a three-year contract) and departure of John Bateman to Wests Tigers, Isa is likely to feature in his preferred position of back row more often.

“Everyone knows the expectation and the goals,” he said.

“We know what we need to do as individuals and players.

“There’s a few tweaks with the personnel and the coaching staff.

“We’ve got Tommy coming in, so he will bring his own ideas and footprint to the team, which is very important. He did that as a player, so nothing changes.”

