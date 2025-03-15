Willie Peters comments on Niall Evalds’ future at Hull KR amid exit reports

WILLIE PETERS hinted at Niall Evalds’ departure from Hull KR after their Challenge Cup win over Oldham.

Fullback Evalds, a key player for the Robins since signing at the start of last year, was left out of the team for the knockout clash.

He was due to be 19th man and coach Peters said: “We were going to go with someone else, but Niall pulled out.

“We’ll be able to tell you a bit more about that in the next couple of days… we will be able to share more news if there is any.”

Evalds has been linked by All Out Rugby League with an immediate move to Super League rivals Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Peters still saw room for improvement despite his side’s 40-0 win over Championship opposition.

“We were forcing things,” he admitted.

“It was some of our senior guys to be honest… I wasn’t happy at all in terms of the first 15 minutes.

“We were trying offloads and trying to force things, instead of earning the right.

“They’re a good team who like to throw the ball around and ask a lot of questions. They certainly did tonight.

“You need to be more consistent throughout the 80 minutes and that’s what we’re striving for.”

Losing coach Sean Long was proud of his side’s effort against the current leaders in Super League.

“I thought we had a real crack at them, but credit to KR because their defence was outstanding,” said the Roughyeds boss.

“I thought if we could have nicked a try in the first half, the lads might have got a buzz off that and the scoreline could have been different.”