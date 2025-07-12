Willie Peters on Hull KR loss, Danny Richardson injury and Jez Litten incident

WILLIE PETERS said his Hull KR side need to be able to “handle chaos” after a second loss in a row at Leigh Leopards.

The Robins lost 28-10 in the absence of Mikey Lewis and after his replacement in the team, Danny Richardson, suffered an ankle injury in the opening minutes.

“It was tough in that aspect (the disruption) but we knew what Leigh would bring and full credit to them, they deserved the win,” said Peters.

“It wasn’t a poor performance. I thought we had a dig. There’s just some areas we need to work on and clean up.

“These are the peaks and valleys of a Super League season. It’s all part of it. You’re going to have periods where you’re not as sharp as you want to be, but I don’t want to take anything way from Leigh.

“There was chaos and we need to handle chaos. Everyone is accountable to that and we pride ourselves in being able to handle chaos.

“We didn’t handle it as well as we could and should have, so it’s something we need to look at.”

Of Richardson’s injury, Peters revealed: “It looks serious in terms of a possible operation. He’ll have scans and we’ll have to wait and see but the early diagnosis isn’t great.”

Lewis is set to return for next Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons, but Hull KR will be without Jez Litten who failed an HIA.

Litten was yellow carded after a clash between the two teams in the closing stages, after which both he and Tom Davies – who passed his test – left the field bloodied.

“All I know is Jez is busted up,” Peters said of the incident.

“I’ll need to look at it because the feedback I’ve got isn’t great of what an opposition player has done.

“I don’t know what Jez got sent for ten for, but I do know my player is busted up.”

Peters also explained that Rhyse Martin’s exclusion, as James Batchelor returned from injury, was a selection call.

“Where we’re at, the players we went with were players who have done the job,” said the coach.

“Rhyse knows what he needs to work on but it’s difficult to move people who are doing the job.”