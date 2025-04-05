Willie Peters provides update on Mikey Lewis injury after Hull KR derby win

HULL KR believe Mikey Lewis has only a minor groin injury after the star halfback limped off early in their Challenge Cup quarter-final win at Hull FC.

Head coach Willie Peters said: “It’s a groin issue, I’m not 100 percent exactly (sure) what it is yet. He’ll need a scan.

“I don’t understand it because it’s a part of the groin which you can crack on with.

“It might be a minor one, a couple of weeks. At this stage we hope it’s not a six-to-eight week injury.

“It’s part of the groin I don’t know about it. It’s not as serious as doing (injuring) other parts. He could have come back on but would need to have been injected.”

The Robins responded impressively to the setback, with Jez Litten stepping in at halfback and producing a great display.

Peters said of Litten: “He’s not young anymore, but he’ll have a long career and play well into his 30s and that’s when you’ll see the best of him.

“Going into the halves, he has trained there, but what I was most happy about is there was purpose to everything he did, and that’s a really good sign.

“It’s something the players have been working hard on, when there’s chaos and people moving positions, and we handled that well today.

“It could have gone either way when you lose a player of Mikey’s quality, but then you bring on someone with a calm and collected head like Jez.”

As well as moving Hull KR to within a win of Wembley, the result continues a recent dominance over their city rivals.

“Both teams took a little bit of time to get going – we certainly did,” added Peters.

“The occasion got to us a bit with some errors and a bit of chaos early on including losing Mikey.

“But I thought we handled that exceptionally well, especially losing Jez Litten and Tyrone May. We found our groove off the back of that.

“They (Hull FC) are a good team. I know they’re new but there’s a lot of experience in that side and a crop of young stars.

“We knew what we were up against and they kept going to their credit.

“But to our players’ credit we kept them away. There’s still a few tries to look at but overall it was solid.”