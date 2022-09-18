Willie Peters quickly down to work following Hull KR arrival

Willie Peters has arrived in the UK to begin his Hull KR mission.

More than four months after being appointed as head coach on a three-year contract, Peters is ready to begin work, having finished in his previous role as an assistant coach at Newcastle Knights. He will begin pre-season training in late October.

The Australian is no stranger to these shores, with spells at Gateshead Thunder, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings in his playing days.

But almost two decades on, and with six years of NRL coaching experience as an assistant at Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle under his belt, Peters has returned for his first chance in the top job.

Hull KR’s squad is already all but complete for next season, with every intended retention from last season’s squad delivered and six new signings made.

Rhys Kennedy, Tom Opacic and Jesse Sue will join Peters in crossing from Australia, with Sue also coming directly from the Knights.

Meanwhile Yusuf Aydin and James Batchelor are joining from Wakefield Trinity and Louis Senior from Huddersfield Giants.

But Rovers’ backroom staff will need firming up following the departure of Stanley Gene.

Gene was set to move from an assistant coaching role, combined with leading their Reserves, to take on a position within the Scholarship and Academy set-ups.

But the Papua New Guinean is now expected to link up with former Robins coach Tony Smith at Hull FC instead.

Danny McGuire, who took interim charge for the final months of last season following Smith’s departure, will return to being an assistant coach, alongside David Hodgson and Brett Delaney.

Rovers said last week that they had accepted Gene’s request “to be released from his contract to pursue another opportunity.

“The club would like to thank Stan for his contribution over the last three seasons.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.